Portugal’s newest holiday home is far from the madding crowds
Peace and tranquillity reign at the latest Portuguese holiday home by The Addresses
Belgian brand The Addresses brings a minimalist modernity to getaways with the opening of its fourth Portuguese holiday home. Originally a 1937 former trading house, ‘Casa Quatro’, buried into the hills in the quiet town of São Brás de Alportel in the Algarve, is now a peaceful spot to escape it all.
A chic Portuguese holiday home in the Algarve
Minimalist hues and a thoughtful renovation make a chic foil for the space, located far from the tourist crowds. A quiet, authentic experience is the main draw here, with guests invited to explore the history of the town. Resided over first by the Romans and later the Moors, the town was the summer residence for the Algarve’s bishops in the 17th century; still standing is the Baroque fountain and small garden Jardim da Verbena in the original palace. The town, originally Portugal’s largest producer of cork, now focuses mostly on crafts and agriculture.
The project marks the first Algarve location for The Addresses, which builds on a portfolio currently consisting of ‘Casa Um’, ‘Casa Dois’ and ‘Casa Três’ in Portugal.
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
