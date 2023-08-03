Maroma, A Belmond Hotel, Riviera Maya opens following a major redesign

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Whilst the Riviera Maya is well known for its scenic shoreline and glamorous resorts, few of its five-star properties come with as much character as Maroma. Positioned between 200 acres of jungle and Mexico’s Caribbean coast, the hotel ticks all the boxes of a luxurious beachside retreat – but a major new redesign has transformed the property with a joyful celebration of Mexican culture.

Maroma, a Belmond Hotel, Riviera Maya

Maroma, a Belmond Hotel, Maya Riviera poolside terrace (Image credit: William Jess Laird)

Some seven years in the making, the project – Belmond’s first significant North American refurb since the group was acquired by LVMH in 2019 – is all but complete. Now, Maroma, A Belmond Hotel, Riviera Maya is poised to welcome back guests from August 3.

Maroma comes with a somewhat romantic history. It was discovered by chance in 1976, when Mexican architect Jose Luis Moreno flew over the site by helicopter. Enchanted by its potent blend of jungle, sand, and sea, he built a home there for his wife, with the help of local masons. A passionate host, Moreno entertained so many guests at Maroma over the years that it seemed a natural transition to eventually transform the property into a hotel.

Maroma, a Belmond Hotel, Maya Riviera view from above (Image credit: William Jess Laird)

Preserving Maroma’s relaxed, convivial spirit was an integral aspect of the redesign, led by interior architecture studio Tara Bernerd & Partners. Highly regarded in luxury hospitality, Bernerd has previously worked on designs for the likes of Four Seasons and Rosewood.

'Maroma is absolutely unique – it has a true soul, and a true sense of culture,' she says. 'It felt very natural to approach the design with the luxury of a beautiful beachfront villa, a real home on the beach. We wanted it to look as though it has always belonged, rather than something new and flashy.'

Master suite sitting area at Maroma, Maya Riviera (Image credit: William Jess Laird)

Consequently, the reimagined hotel retains the free-flowing, white-stucco aesthetic of Moreno’s original vision. Much of the original architecture remains in place, whilst some areas have been expanded to create more generous spaces, such as the oasis and vista surrounding the main pool. The result is a property where inside and outside come together seamlessly, encouraging guests to meander between room, pool, spa, and beach.

Guestroom at Maroma, Maya Riviera (Image credit: William Jess Laird)

Whilst existing rooms have been given a spruce up, guests can now choose from 10 additional waterfront suites, some of which feature their own plunge or private pools. Freddy’s Bar and restaurant Casa Mayor make a welcome return, though new culinary additions include Woodend, helmed by Australian Michelin-starred Chef Curtis Stone, and poolside bar Bambuco, with its sizeable mezcal collection.



Also opening in November 2023 is Latin America’s debut Guerlain Spa, set to be a star feature. Its new apothecary space will showcase natural Mayan-inspired remedies, whilst a holistic treatment menu borrows from ancient healing rituals.

Maroma's new apothecary space (Image credit: William Jess Laird)

Mexican craftsmanship is at the heart of Maroma’s redesign. A vast number of pieces were commissioned by Mexican artisans practicing time-honoured crafts, each harnessing locally sourced raw materials, such as stone, wood, jade, and textiles. Custom-made mirrors and wall-lamps come courtesy of Max Kublailan of Guadalajara, whilst over 80% of the artistic wooden furniture by Alberto Alfaro Joffroy is carved by hand. Meanwhile, staff breeze about in their stylish new uniforms by Collectiva Concepción, each crafted from cotton and manta, a heritage Mexican fabric.

Mexican craftmanship comes to life at Maroma, Maya Riviera (Image credit: William Jess Laird)

The true scale of the project becomes clear in the consideration of its smallest details. For instance, José Noé Suro created some 700,000 hand-painted terracotta tiles to decorate bedroom floors, whilst all three of the hotel swimming pools were reworked with hand-made volcanic stone Sukabumi tiles, coloured the same distinctive blue of Yucatán cenotes.

Hand-painted terracotta tile details in guestrooms (Image credit: William Jess Laird)

'Absolutely everything is made with local materials, every stone, every tile,' says Bernerd. 'It’s been a real collaboration with the artisans. It was very important that the finished result didn’t look like something themed. Subtlety was a pivotal part of the design, exploring elements of what was true to the culture, and reflecting tradition, whilst bringing it into other forms.'

Interior tile details at Maroma, Maya Riviera (Image credit: William Jess Laird)

Respect for authentic Mayan tradition is evident. Maroma’s architecture is carefully aligned to the principles of sacred Mayan geometry; take the spa, which has been constructed with a slanted roof, whilst sacred animals, such as snakes and birds, are carved into its stone floors. What’s more, 10 ‘spirit homes’, designed to house Maroma’s resident guardian aluxes, are dotted around the site.

Tangibly saddened that her work on Maroma is drawing to a close, Bernerd says, 'I hope that people will sink into the cushions at Freddy’s Bar and have the sense that they have travelled far – but now that they are here at Maroma, they won’t want to be anywhere else.'

belmond.com

Sacred Mayan animal tile details at Maroma, Maya Riviera (Image credit: William Jess Laird)

Oceanfront bar views at Maroma, Maya Riviera (Image credit: William Jess Laird)

Poolside terrace at Maroma, Maya Riviera (Image credit: William Jess Laird)

White stucco original architecture features at Maroma, Maya Riviera (Image credit: William Jess Laird)

Guestroom bathroom details (Image credit: William Jess Laird)