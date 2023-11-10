Girona hotel Palau Fugit marries rich cultural heritage with modern craft

Girona offers far more than meets the eye. Beyond its enticing blend of gastronomy, culture, and natural beauty, the capital of Catalonia's Empordà region also harbours the remnants of Spain's most important Jewish community, featuring historic sites like El Call (the Jewish Quarter). This rich cultural tapestry served as the muse for El Equipo Creativo, an interior architecture studio, as it undertook the transformation of an abandoned 18th-century palace into a seductive boutique Girona hotel, Palau Fugit.

Palau Fugit, a tranquil escape in Girona

Palau Fugit's patio area (Image credit: Courtesy of Palau Fugit)

The location is nestled deep within Girona's atmospheric Barri Vell (Old Quarter). 'We aimed to create a sense of high luxury minus the pretensions. To respect the original architecture, of course, but be fresh, elegant, surprising and a little disruptive at times,' shares the team.

The hotel’s weathered stone façades, hidden cul-de-sacs, porticoes, and stone ramparts combine with a palette of vibrant colours, inspired by the local townhouses that flank the River Onyar and Girona’s annual 'El Temps de Flors' flower festival, forming a backdrop for contemporary art and craft. Palau Fugit beckons exploration and enjoyment, and comprises two main structures: the historic 'El Palauet' and a modern extension known as 'El Pavelló'.

The hotel's reception, featuring a custom Yves Klein blue table and a golden chandelier (Image credit: Courtesy of Palau Fugit)

Isern Associats, a Barcelona-based architectural firm, renovated the historic structure and designed the new addition, connecting the two with a terrace adorned with a small swimming pool, lush ferns and a central sculpture, Font de Gararotes, by the local artist Frederic Amat.

The heart of the experience lies in 'La Placeta', a charming courtyard accessed through an arched entrance via El Palauet. In this historic part of the hotel, you'll find the reception area, restaurant, cocktail bar, and a discreet spa for one.

Casa Heras, the hotel's restaurant, blends historical elegance with modern comfort (Image credit: Courtesy of Palau Fugit)

The Gipsy bar offers an intimate space for cocktails and conversations (Image credit: Courtesy of Palau Fugit)

Inside El Palauet, the decor is a contemporary twist on the opulence of the late 19th century. A feminine touch weaves throughout, recreating the ambiance of a noble family's residence. The reception area, featuring a custom Yves Klein blue table and a golden chandelier, leads guests to rooms via the original staircase of La Placeta.

The first set of rooms is adorned with original works by local artists, offering a palette of stone shades, soft blues, greys, and blush tones that revive original features such as ceiling roses and carved balcony shutters. In contrast, El Pavelló's rooms embrace a Mediterranean-inspired dolce vita theme, with terracotta hues, locally crafted ceramics, and wooden accents, all bathed in ample natural light.

A guest room inside El Palauet (Image credit: Courtesy of Palau Fugit)

A guest room inside El Pavelló (Image credit: Courtesy of Palau Fugit)

The tranquillity of Palau Fugit continues at Casa Heras, the hotel's restaurant, which blends historical elegance with modern comfort. Modern art and objects continue to enhance the space, including imaginative murals by Joana Santamans and sparkling copper fixtures. Within, a setting for private banquets and meetings, known as 'La Biblioteca', emerges, with an oval marble table at its heart. Meanwhile, the Gipsy bar offers an intimate space for cocktails and conversations, surrounded by the ancient palace's walls.

A discreet spa for one is available to book within the facilities (Image credit: Courtesy of Palau Fugit)

palaufugit.com

elequipocreativo.com

isern.pro