Avant Mar is a minimalist architectural hotel experience on a Greek island

The sleek, geometric architectural forms of Avant Mar prepares the visitor for the serene hospitality experience within this idyllic Greek island hotel. Designed by Athens based studio Tense Architecture Network - the practice behind award winning works such as this home in Euboia - this is a hotel that brings together Aegean Island life (as it sits nestled within the capital of Paros, Naoussa), and contemporary design. 

Avant Mar Hotel

Avant Mar: architecture and Greek island hospitality

While the Avant Mar complex feels distinctly modern, it is also subtle, drawing on the traditional Greek island settlement forms and volume arrangements. The architects stress that it was important for the architecture to reference and respect 'the unique landscape of the Cyclades.' 

Avant Mar Hotel entrance

The team writes: 'The hotel consists of a contrasting composition of cubic prisms, situated right next to the settlement, and a composition of circular volumes found in contact with Piperi beach and its lush greenery.' 

white stucco structure at Avant Mar Hotel

A 55-metre-long swimming pool sits at the heart of the composition, its placement connecting the resort and the beach and sea beyond. This synergy between man made and natural elements is further underlined by the colour and material palette used in the buildings and landscaping - led by blue-green, Cycladic white and sandy tones. 

Terrace at Avant Mar

Pergolas - a traditional form of shading found in the Greek islands - shelter the public areas of the restaurant and the spa from the region's strong summer sun. The wellness spaces are tucked away in a calm and protected part of the hotel, providing a serene sanctuary. 

Poolside bar Avant Mar

The expansive open spaces in the design ensure guests maintain a strong sense of place when staying at Avant Mar. The iconic character of the Cycladic Islands feels present and accentuated at every turn. 

Avant Mar Hotel

'A promenade that starts from the main entrance and passes through the small pastry shop’s piazza, continues over the successive, planted hedges of the restaurant to finally offer the visitor a panoramic view of the blue Aegean Sea and its northern breeze,' the architects write. 

Avant Mar Hotel exterior view

