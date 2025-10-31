The Citroën Ami Dark Side is a special edition electric city car with a true Halloween vibe

Our admiration for Citroën’s quirky little Ami remains undimmed, even if its relatively woeful performance and range look set to be massively outclassed by the next generation of microcars. Still, Citroën seems unflustered by the incursion of progress and seems content keeping the Ami’s flame alive with a series of special editions (in much the same way that it managed to keep the humble 2CV in production from 1948 to 1990).

Citroën Ami Dark Side edition (Image credit: Citroën)

Following on from the original limited edition production model there was also the standard production Ami followed by the acid-tinged Buggy variant. Now we have this, the Ami Dark Side, a none-more-black edition that the company calls the automotive equivalent of a little black dress.

Citroën Ami Dark Side edition (Image credit: Citroën)

Neatly cleaving the goth and cyberpunk genre, the diminutive Dark Side edition is resplendent in an all-black livery, including bodywork finished in matte ‘Black Night’ with details picked out in white, such as the dotted wheel trims and graphics, and grey. Continuing its promise of mobility for all – Amis can be driven by 14-year-olds in France – the Dark Side edition will surely find favour with all those in the grip of a black-clad phase.

Citroën Ami Dark Side edition (Image credit: Citroën)

As well as the colour, livery and new rear spoiler, Citroën is also offering the My Ami Cargo pack and My Ami for All versions in the Dark Side special edition. The stripped down interior is shaped by removable storage boxes with infotainment governed by the My Ami Play app.

Citroën Ami Dark Side edition (Image credit: Citroën)

The stats remain the same – a top speed of 45 km/h, and a range of 75 km – even if the mood has darkened, and our own Ami experience demonstrates that this is all you need for day-to-day city life. Many agree, with over 85,000 Amis delivered to date, and the Dark Side will no doubt inspire more to switch over to this plastic panelled two-seater. First deliveries aren’t expected until January 2026

Citroën Ami Dark Side edition, available to order now from €8,890, Citroën.co.uk