Pininfarina Battista Reversario is a new one-off electric hypercar
The all-electric Pininfarina Battista Reversario is joining its aesthetic inverse in an ultra-select car collector’s garage. We take a look at a car built to a very precise order
Pininfarina Automobili is following the playbook of ultra-high-end automotive manufacturing by catering to its customers’ unique requests. This is the new Pininfarina Battista Reversario, a one-off example of the ferociously quick electric hypercar – the most powerful Italian road car ever made.
There’s already been an Anniversario edition of the car (just five made), as well as the five examples of the Battista edition, built to celebrate Nino Farina. This customer owns one of the former, and the car has been specified to represent an inverse of the Anniversario livery, hence the name ‘Reversario’. The one-off has an upper body finished in Grigio Antonelliano gloss and lower body in Bianco Sestriere.
Pininfarina Battista Reversario, a one-off inverse to the Anniversario
Despite all this effort, the fate of many modern exotica is to sit out their days somewhere in an air-conditioned collector’s garage. However, there’s every chance that this duet of lovingly designed, impressively engineered and carefully crafted hypercars will get used. For a start, there’s a bespoke briefcase, weekend holdall and suit bag designed to fit the luggage compartment, finished in black leather and trimmed with Iconica Blu edging and an off-white Alcantara quilt.
Then there’s the performance; the Battista can reach 200km/h in under 5 seconds, has five driving modes (Calma, Pura, Energica, Furiosa and Carattere), and is intended as a long-range, all-wheel drive GT as well as an automotive rocketship.
The Battista was always intended to be a strictly limited edition model, even in its ‘basic’ configuration. The company has ambition plans for the future. In 2023 it showed the Pininfarina Pura, a striking ‘Luxury Utility Vehicle’ concept that hinted at models to come.
Acting as a separate entity to the Pininfarina design consultancy, Automobili Pininfarina is forging a path in hyperluxury; together the two companies will uphold the tradition of bold Italian design and engineering started by the Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina, when he founded ‘Carrozzeria Pinin Farina‘ nearly a century ago in 1928.
We're also sad to report the passing of Paolo Pininfarina, chairman of the Pininfarina Group. The grandson of Battista, son of Sergio Pininfarina and brother of the late Andrea Pininfarina, Paolo oversaw the group from 2008 onwards, a time when it reached out beyond the automotive sphere and became a major industrial design consultancy. It was Paola who unveiled the Battista at its debut in Geneva in 2019, setting the manufacturing arm on a path to become Italy’s newest premium brand.
Automobili Pininfarina, Automobili-Pininfarina.com, @AutomobiliPininfarinaOfficial
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
