Pininfarina Battista Reversario is a new one-off electric hypercar

Pininfarina Automobili is following the playbook of ultra-high-end automotive manufacturing by catering to its customers’ unique requests. This is the new Pininfarina Battista Reversario, a one-off example of the ferociously quick electric hypercar – the most powerful Italian road car ever made.

Pininfarina Battista Reversario (right) with its twin, the Battista Anniversario (left) (Image credit: Automobili Pininfarina)

There’s already been an Anniversario edition of the car (just five made), as well as the five examples of the Battista edition, built to celebrate Nino Farina. This customer owns one of the former, and the car has been specified to represent an inverse of the Anniversario livery, hence the name ‘Reversario’. The one-off has an upper body finished in Grigio Antonelliano gloss and lower body in Bianco Sestriere.

Pininfarina Battista Reversario, a one-off inverse to the Anniversario

Pininfarina Battista Reversario (bottom) with its twin, the Battista Anniversario (top) (Image credit: Automobili Pininfarina)

Despite all this effort, the fate of many modern exotica is to sit out their days somewhere in an air-conditioned collector’s garage. However, there’s every chance that this duet of lovingly designed, impressively engineered and carefully crafted hypercars will get used. For a start, there’s a bespoke briefcase, weekend holdall and suit bag designed to fit the luggage compartment, finished in black leather and trimmed with Iconica Blu edging and an off-white Alcantara quilt.

Pininfarina Battista Reversario interior (Image credit: Automobili Pininfarina)

Then there’s the performance; the Battista can reach 200km/h in under 5 seconds, has five driving modes (Calma, Pura, Energica, Furiosa and Carattere), and is intended as a long-range, all-wheel drive GT as well as an automotive rocketship.

Pininfarina Battista Reversario (Image credit: Automobili Pininfarina)

The Battista was always intended to be a strictly limited edition model, even in its ‘basic’ configuration. The company has ambition plans for the future. In 2023 it showed the Pininfarina Pura, a striking ‘Luxury Utility Vehicle’ concept that hinted at models to come.

Pininfarina Battista Reversario (Image credit: Automobili Pininfarina)

Acting as a separate entity to the Pininfarina design consultancy, Automobili Pininfarina is forging a path in hyperluxury; together the two companies will uphold the tradition of bold Italian design and engineering started by the Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina, when he founded ‘Carrozzeria Pinin Farina‘ nearly a century ago in 1928.

(Image credit: Automobili Pininfarina)

We're also sad to report the passing of Paolo Pininfarina, chairman of the Pininfarina Group. The grandson of Battista, son of Sergio Pininfarina and brother of the late Andrea Pininfarina, Paolo oversaw the group from 2008 onwards, a time when it reached out beyond the automotive sphere and became a major industrial design consultancy. It was Paola who unveiled the Battista at its debut in Geneva in 2019, setting the manufacturing arm on a path to become Italy’s newest premium brand.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Automobili Pininfarina)

Automobili Pininfarina, Automobili-Pininfarina.com, @AutomobiliPininfarinaOfficial