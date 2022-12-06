Lavoie Series 1 e-scooter is a premium machine shaped by supercars and motorsports
The first product of McLaren Applied’s new premium mobility brand, the Lavoie Series 1 folding electric scooter is designed for urban commutes: can it outperform its rivals?
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
This is the debut product from Lavoie, a new mobility brand set up by McLaren Applied, the technology and research arm of the British luxury sports car manufacturer, responsible in part for developing the constant stream of innovation required for Formula 1 racing.
Lavoie Series 1 folding electric scooter
The parity between an e-scooter and an F1 car might be hard to parse, but Lavoie has been set up to bring performance, quality, and simplicity to a crowded marketplace. E-scooters still exist in a legislative grey area across much of the world, and there’s a jumble of brands and services offering devices to buy and rent. How does the Lavoie Series 1 stand out?
The company claims the machine is built to ‘supercar standards’, with key elements such as the folding mechanism given particular attention so that it works seamlessly time and time again. This ‘Flowfold’ hinge collapses the entire scooter down into a portable size with a single button push, and the magnesium-framed machine weighs 16.5kg, making it suitably portable for train rides and stashing securely off the streets.
Other premium aspects of the design include a bespoke app for navigation and security, with integrated lights and indicators, including a ‘halo’ at the front to show the road ahead. Former Jaguar design chief Ian Callum has also been tapped to create the Series 1’s colour schemes and will stay on hand to help shape future Lavoie projects.
Two hours of charging should give you enough range for 31 miles of riding, plenty for a few days of urban commuting. Prices and other details will be revealed shortly, as will the rest of the Lavoie range of premium micro-mobility projects.
lavoielectric.com (opens in new tab)
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Monica Bonvicini ‘I do You’ review: bondage, mirrors and feminist takes on masculine architecture
Emily McDermott reviews Monica Bonvicini’s much-anticipated exhibition ‘I do You’ at Berlin’s Neue Nationalgalerie
By Emily McDermott • Published
-
‘A House’ is a minimalist Nordic cabin by emerging Studio Nāv
‘A House’ by Studio Nāv is an idyllic Nordic minimalist cabin
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Architectural pavilions: architects packing a big punch with small structures
Pavilions – whether permanent or transient – allow architects to experiment with materials, passions and concepts - here’s our ongoing pick of the best of the finest architectural pavilions across the globe...
By Ellie Stathaki • Published