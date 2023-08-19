Lamborghini Lanzador concept signposts an all-electric future
This dynamically-styled 2+2 is Lamborghini’s vision of an electric super GT of the near future and the first step on the road to electrification
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
This is Lamborghini’s first foray into pure electric vehicles. The Lanzador Concept, revealed to the world at Monterey Car Week 2023, is a strong indication of what the Italian manufacturer’s fourth model line will look like when it arrives in around 2028.
Blending the chunky ruggedness of the Urus SUV with the faceted form language of Lamborghini’s more traditional two-seater mid-engine cars, the Lanzador is shaped along the same lines as the Lotus Eletre and the Pininfarina Pura Vision – an electric hyper GT that attempts to blend supercar styling with a more practical, cross-over type body.
Riding high above big wheels encased in flared wheel arches, the Lanzador is a 2+2 that looks ready for anything, with sci-fi and fighter-jet inspired design cues inside and out. Expect the production version to have four doors, rather than two, and perhaps a slightly toned-down interior.
The ultimate test will be how Lamborghini handles an electric drivetrain. After decades of designing cars around massive V12 engines, the company needs to tread carefully if it wants to take its most loyal fans on the zero-emission journey; for the next few years at least, hybrids will rule the roost in the Lamborghini line-up.
Don’t forget that Lamborghini has close ties to Audi, and therefore ready access to some of the best electric tech in the market. Even so, there’s still a need to do things differently, hence this concept’s incorporation of a new driving dynamics control system, the Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI).
In essence, this allows drivers to tailor the feel of steering, suspension and throttle more precisely than ever before, making the most of electronic controls systems to make the car feel completely personal. Active aerodynamics are also deployed to make the absolute most of the range in Urban mode and roadholding in Performance mode.
Mitja Borkert, head of design at Lamborghini, says the form language is partly ascribed by spaceships (whether real or fictional is not revealed), with a distinctly divided cabin made up of four individual seats. There’s luggage space up front and under the glass tailgate, with a centre console that flows down between the seats. Screens are integrated into the superstructure, and Merino wool is used alongside ‘sustainably’ tanned leather and other visibly low-energy and CO2-neutral materials.
All of this is a welcome shift in stance from a company that hasn’t always been particularly bothered about the environmental impact of its products - perhaps Lamborghini’s parent company (the Volkswagen Group) has had a quiet word. It remains to be seen whether the car previewed by the Lanzador will arrive before the pure electric next-gen Urus, also due by decade’s end.
Lamborghini Lanzador, concept only, Lamborghini.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
MetroEighteen’s office and showroom in Los Angeles is conceived as a home
MetroEighteen by Holm Studio is a project that consolidates office, showroom and staging warehouse for the leading audio-visual and lighting systems specialist in Los Angeles
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Completedworks turns its reductionist vision to bags
British jewellery and homeware brand Completedworks’ Anna Jewsbury puts handbags under her sculptural lens
By Hannah Silver Published
-
The England women’s football kit was inspired by Wembley’s art deco architecture
We explore the architectural origins and innovative engineering behind the England women’s football kit, designed by Nike, as the team prepares to take on Spain in the World Cup final
By Jack Moss Published
-
BMW i7 Protection is the first-ever armoured EV
Designed for diplomats and corporate clients in danger zones, BMW’s Protection series of armoured and enhanced vehicles now extends to the company’s flagship electric car
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Abarth 500e is a compact electric car that favours zest over utility
This tuned and tweaked version of Fiat’s iconic electric 500 is a short-range rocket for EV driving enthusiasts
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Makkina’s Triumph TR25 concept is a celebration of this low-key studio’s design skill
A triumphant piece of product design, Makkina’s TR25 is a vivid vision of the ultimate minimalist all-electric sports car
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The Little Car Company’s garage of pocket exotics are small, speedy and beautiful
The Little Car Company specialises in bespoke ‘junior classics’, exacting, scaled-down reinterpretations of iconic (and expensive) automobiles injected with electric driving delight
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Volvo EX30 squeezes new materials and world-leading safety into a compact EV
The new Volvo EX30 is the smallest car in Volvo’s range. The full electric SUV provides a compelling mix of forward-thinking interior design with innovative materials and Google technology
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
MG4 EV brings elegant electrification to a much wider audience
The striking new MG4 EV is helping the Chinese-owned brand garner a new audience and a new image
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The Lexus RZ majors on refinement and fresh thinking, inside and out
The new Lexus RZ is a strong contender for the title of best luxury electric crossover
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Candy-coloured BMW i Vision Dee is a compact concept swathed in an E Ink skin
BMW i goes full colour with its bold new concept car, combining E Ink exterior paint with minimal trim and a direct connection to the digital world
By Jonathan Bell Published