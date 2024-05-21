KRUG Expedition’s high and mighty new camper pairs raw power with elegant accommodation
The KRUG Expedition Bedrock XT2, created with Arctic Trucks, is a triple-axle off-grid expedition vehicle designed for all conceivable kinds of adventure
Despite its rugged appearance beneath brooding, Furiosa-style skies (as well as an axle count that would sate George Miller), the new KRUG Expedition Bedrock XT2 off-road camper pairs its ferocious image with a refined and elegant interior.
Inside the KRUG Expedition Bedrock XT2
The Austria-based manufacturer KRUG Expedition has specialised in serious overland vehicles for three decades, the kind of truck-based camper that has no need for tarmac, let alone gravel, and is designed to be off the grid for weeks, if not months, on end.
Believe it or not, the Bedrock XT2 is one of the company’s smaller offerings. Based on a Ford F-550 platform developed and extended to three axles by Arctic Trucks, this 8.4m long behemoth was intended from the outset to be ‘the most powerful and capable travel rig that the company has ever offered’.
The 6x4 drivetrain spreads the Bedrock’s substantial mass more evenly, making it easier to plough through all forms of terrain, with Arctic Trucks’ extensive experience of building expedition vehicles for very intensive environments coming to the fore (there’s an optional central tyre inflation system that can be operated from inside the cab, for example). The entire living module can also be removed for even more adventurous off-roading.
Inside, comfort and space are paramount, although you’ll not find the garish fabrics or overstuffed upholstery beloved by the RV industry. Highly insulated against heat and cold, with an onboard 23kW hour battery bank (topped up by the 1450 Wp solar array), the living experience can be fully electric, when power is not being bolstered by diesel-powered HVAC system.
Naturally, customisation is high on the agenda – every trip is different – but the base model shown here comes with a king-size bed (plus an additional sleeping space in the transformation dining area), a comprehensively equipped kitchen (with options including an in-built Nespresso coffeemaker), a bathroom with a full shower and plenty of water storage and purification equipment.
KRUG will also supply fittings for the Starlink satellite-based internet system, all the better to stream content from the twin Smart TV set-up, and there’s also the option for upgraded aircon or underfloor heating, depending which environment you’ll be spending most time in. Other options include an outdoor kitchen, a selection of wood veneer and leather upholstery for the interior, a hydraulic bike lift, and a complete set of custom-fitted Villeroy & Bosch tableware.
KRUG Expedition Bedrock XT2, from $690,000, KRUGXP.us, KRUGXP.com, @KRUGXP
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
