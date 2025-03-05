Compact, four-square and familiar, VW's ID.EVERY1 Concept previews a new small EV
Volkswagen has revealed details of the new ultra-compact EV’s interior and exterior design in advance of the arrival of the 2026 VW ID.1
There’s a lot riding on the forthcoming Volkswagen ID.1, previewed here with the newly revealed Volkswagen ID.EVERY1 Concept. For a start, it’s a small electric car intended to expand the EV market take-up at a time of infuriating doubt and doom hanging over the industry. Secondly, it bears the weight of Volkswagen’s 80 years of small car expertise and reputation. It has a lot to live up to.
The ID.1 will effectively be a replacement for the Volkswagen e-Up!, a disappointingly electrified version of the otherwise delightful Up! model. This in turn was the replacement for the tiny VW Lupo, produced between 1998 and 2006
Later this year we can expect the arrival of the Volkswagen ID.2, a Polo-class city car that was previewed by the ID. 2all Concept shown back in 2023, alongside a rather sleek ID.GTI Concept. The Volkswagen ID.3 hasn’t been the hit the company wanted with the venerable Golf staying firm in people’s hearts as the ultimate expression of the hatchback.
Other car makers have had a reckoning and dovetailed their electric and ICE models together – BMW’s 5-Series, for example. Mercedes is said to be following suit. For the time being, it looks like VW will have to let the ID model range (currently ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, ID.6, ID.7 and ID.7 Tourer) play out with the introduction of the ID.2 and ID.1 before it can do any consolidation.
With all that said, the forthcoming ID.1 looks like a winner based on these early images and interior concept sketches. Described as having ‘crystal clear, minimalist contours,’ the concept fuses the stark purity of VW design from the 70s and 80s with a smattering of retro friendliness courtesy of the pronounced wheel arch creases. Whether the production version will get large 19” wheels is another matter (larger wheels dent EV range), but the aim is to create a compact but wide car (3.88m x 1.81m) to maximise interior volume.
Volkswagen also stresses the absence of trend-following design elements, with a simplicity of line – especially along the base of the windows and the door sills – that should endure. Front and rear elevations are similarly minimal, with a dark radiator-aping feature between the squared off headlights representing a visual throwback to Golf and Polo models going all the way back to the 70s. The concept features animated ‘welcome’ and ‘goodbye’ scenarios that play out across the LED lighting, but it’s worth remembering that certain cars (VWs in particular) oozed character for decades before the advent of clever light graphics.
All this adds up to a car with considerably more charisma than recent VW models. Inside, the minimalist theme continues, with a space to dock a large tablet to bolster the entertainment and navigation functions, as well as a removable Bluetooth speaker providing sounds. The centre console can be slid back and forth, much like in the new Hyundai Ioniq 9, taking elements of the ID.Buzz van’s multifunctional interior.
The final production car will sit on VW’s MEB (Modular Electric Drive) platform, alongside the ID.2. The concept is said to have a relatively modest range of 250km (155 miles) and VW is hoping to bring the car to market for around €20,000 (versus €25,000 for the ID.2).
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
