Aehra Sedan breaks cover: low, sleek and engineered for range and comfort

When we previewed the 2025 Aehra SUV back at the start of 2023, it was clear the Italian start-up was intent on doing things differently. Under chief design officer Filippo Perini, Aehra’s SUV departed from the boxy, upright symbolism of the traditional sport utility vehicle, in favour of a more low-slung, sporting crossover form.

Aehra Sedan: teardrop-shaped with clamshell doors

It's safe to say that the sedan is hewn very close to that original design language, perhaps even a little bit too close. Essentially a low-riding version of the SUV, it follows the same teardrop-shaped aerodynamic principles, with a clutch of clamshell doors and a spacious, screen-wrapped interior.

The key differences are at the front and rear, with a lower nose and no air intakes flanking the headlight at the front, and a cleaner rear end that terminates the long flowing line that runs the length of car, nose to tail.

Both SUV and sedan sit on the same platform, with a battery developed with Austrian company Miba Battery Systems and a target range of 800km. As with the SUV, the lower portions of the exterior house the ducting and aerodynamics, leaving the flanks, glasshouse and roof to be as pure and unadorned as possible.

Aehra is making much of both cars’ affinity with centuries of Italian creativity, in particular ‘the pursuit of the perfection of proportion’. It’s true that the designs are the polar opposite of busy surfacing and the angular, baroque forms that define modernity in other quarters.

The sedan has a similar interior layout to the higher-riding SUV, with a full-width dashboard screen and oval, yoke-style steering wheel. Cameras and screens replace rear-view mirrors. Delivery of the first Aehra models has now been pushed back to 2026, but we’ll keep you posted on the evolution and engineering behind these promising automotive outliers.

Aehra Sedan, due 2026, for more information visit Aehra.com