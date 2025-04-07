A new limited-edition collaboration from Tivoli Audio teams the California speaker specialist up with new.ordinary, the upcoming production company, studio and all-round art house led by Grammy-award producer Sounwave, aka Mark Anthony Spears. The product getting the limited-edition treatment is the SongBook MAX, a mighty portable speaker system that can double up as an instrument amplifier.

According to Tivoli’s CEO Paul DePasquale, the SongBook MAX was ‘designed by musicians, for musicians’. Just 60 of these cream-coloured SongBook’s will be made in this production run, with each one numbered and bearing Sounwave’s new.ordinary logo.

Sounwave with the Tivoli Audio x new.ordinary SongBook MAX (Image credit: Tivoli Audio)

The SongBook is already a fine synthesis of contemporary Bluetooth technology and vintage-inspired detailing. Sounwave’s personal love of classic 1970s Porsches has inspired the detail design of the new edition, with a leather-wrapped body, special chrome hardware and the cream colour. All this dovetails with DePasquale’s acknowledged influences, which include the robust aesthetic of 1960s and 70s consumer goods.

Tivoli Audio x new.ordinary SongBook MAX (Image credit: Tivoli Audio)

Within the case are a 20-watt subwoofer, 20-watt mid-range driver, and 10-watt tweeter, with a ten-hour battery creating true portability. Tuning into the FM or DAB radio receivers requires the oversized dial, whilst there are also analogue sliders to control the EQ and a dial for volume and source.

Naturally, you’re also able to stream from your phone or other devices. Musicians will be delighted to discover the SongBook MAX’s coup de grace – the ¼-inch auxiliary socket on the front panel along with rocker switches to activate the internal pre-amp, effectively transforming the MAX into a guitar, bass or keyboard amplifier.

Tivoli Audio x new.ordinary SongBook MAX (Image credit: Tivoli Audio)

According to Sounwave, ‘the goal with this speaker was to create something that not only is functional and has high quality audio but can live on its own as an art piece in your home. At new.ordinary we felt that Tivoli would help us bring our vision to life.’ With recent collaborators that include Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, and SZA, Sounwave’s new.ordinary will be a force to be reckoned with in contemporary culture.

Tivoli Audio x new.ordinary SongBook MAX (Image credit: Tivoli Audio)

For Tivoli Audio, this kind of tie-in epitomises the ethos that underpins the brand. ‘This collaboration is the essence of music and style. It represents a balance between various art forms and inspirations,’ says De Pasquale. ‘Tivoli Audio has always placed creative expression at the forefront of what we do as a company, and there's been no better fit than working alongside Sounwave and new.ordinary.’

Tivoli Audio x new.ordinary SongBook MAX (Image credit: Tivoli Audio)

Tivoli Audio x new.ordinary SongBook MAX, $649.99, TivoliAudio.com, @TivoliAudio, @Sounwave, @newordinary