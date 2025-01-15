The Nokia Design Archive goes live – relive the early years of mobile multimedia
The archive of Finnish tech pioneers Nokia has been entrusted to Aalto University. Now you can explore the company’s archive of models, concepts and marketing material through an online portal
Last month we previewed the imminent arrival of Aalto University’s Nokia Design Archive. Today the site opens to the public, with 700 curated entries and 20,000 items in a repository you can browse through via an interface that links the various strands of company history, conceptual design and presentations together.
‘What we had at the time were phones with black and white screens that could take calls and send a text message. At the time, we were asking: could the mobile phone be something more? What are our wildest dreams for what a phone could do?,’ remembers Professor Anna Valtonen, lead researcher on the Design Archive and a former designer at Nokia.
We’ve sifted through a few of our favourites from the dawn of the mobile multimedia age.
The Nokia Design Archive can be found at Aalto.fi
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
