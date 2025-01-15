The Nokia Design Archive goes live – relive the early years of mobile multimedia

Last month we previewed the imminent arrival of Aalto University’s Nokia Design Archive. Today the site opens to the public, with 700 curated entries and 20,000 items in a repository you can browse through via an interface that links the various strands of company history, conceptual design and presentations together.

The Nokia Design Archive at Aalto.fi (Image credit: Nokia Design Archive / Aalto University)

‘What we had at the time were phones with black and white screens that could take calls and send a text message. At the time, we were asking: could the mobile phone be something more? What are our wildest dreams for what a phone could do?,’ remembers Professor Anna Valtonen, lead researcher on the Design Archive and a former designer at Nokia.

We’ve sifted through a few of our favourites from the dawn of the mobile multimedia age.

Nokia 252 in different colours, 1999 (Image credit: Nokia Design Archive / Aalto University)

Hand drawn sketches, Blitz workshop, 1998 (Image credit: Nokia Design Archive / Aalto University)

HumanForm Concept displays, date unknown (Image credit: Nokia Design Archive / Aalto University)

Nokia Monolith: 'Black handmade model of a communicator with stickers representing keyboard and UI design on the screen' (Image credit: Nokia Design Archive / Aalto University)

Handmade concept model, 1999 (Image credit: Nokia Design Archive / Aalto University)

Responder phone sketch, 1994-1995 (Image credit: Nokia Design Archive / Aalto University)

Nokia L'Amour Collection Launch, 2005 (Image credit: Nokia Design Archive / Aalto University)

The powerhouse Nokia N95, 2007 (Image credit: Nokia Design Archive / Aalto University)

The Nokia Design Archive can be found at Aalto.fi

