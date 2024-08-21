Naoto Fukasawa injects the latest model from SodaStream with style and simplicity
The SodaStream enso is finished in stainless steel, with lines shaped by none other than Naoto Fukasawa
SodaStream’s latest desktop carbonator is the enso, designed by none other than product design supremo Naoto Fukasawa. A far, far cry from the plastic-sheathed SodaStreams of old, Fukasawa has given the new machine a streamlined appearance, using stainless steel for the body and nozzle, as well as the accompanying bottles, so the enso will sit pretty on any countertop.
Back in the brand’s early days, SodaStream really was all about making pricey soda drinks at home, a genuine novelty in the Eighties. Even though there’s still a raft of flavoured syrups available (the company is a subsidiary of drinks giant PepsiCo), today’s most common use case is creating sparkling water. Buoyed by the low-waste, zero plastic approach of carbonating your own O2 straight from the tap or filter, the company has also upped its game and now has packaging certified by the Forest Stewardship Council.
The enso is the company's new flagship and comes with a matching 1-litre BPA-free bottle with stainless detailing to match the unit. As before, there’s nothing especially sophisticated about the way the enso works – a refillable or exchangeable canister of CO2 is used to inject gas into the bottle at the push of a button, after the bottle itself is locked into place by closing the unit, and is released with a tantalising hiss once the drink is ready. Base and tray are removable for cleaning and the bottle can be put through a dishwasher.
Naoto Fukasawa's work for Plus Minus Zero, Muji, HAY and B&B Italia has earned the Japanese designer many awards and accolades. His Tokyo design consultancy works across tech and furniture, blending craft, tradition and contemporary processes and materials. Thanks to his studio's work on the enso, SodaStream has taken a clear step upmarket.
SodaStream enso, £176.92, available from Amazon.co.uk
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
‘Tactile, reduced and raw’: exploring the sensual textures of the A/W 2024 collections
Model Kelly Mittendorf tries on the texture-rich ensembles of the A/W 2024 womenswear collections, heralding a season of texture, tactility and touch
By Jack Moss Published
-
First Look: Remsen reframes ageing through design. ‘As you age, you should want the things you need’
New brand Remsen is on a mission to shift perspectives on ageing, re-envisioning “geriatric products” as luxury home goods.
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
Tour Bambu Indah, a Balinese hideaway akin to the Garden of Eden
Bambu Indah resort offers undiscovered antique charm amongst an otherworldly jungle context
By Tianna Williams Published