Sky has updated its flagship Glass smart TV and announces a new junior model, the Glass Air

Two years after the introduction of the Sky Smart Glass television, an elegant streaming solution that went on to win a Wallpaper* Smart Space Award in 2023 for its Sky Live component, the company has now revealed the second-generation model.

Sky Glass Gen 2 (Image credit: Sky)

Sky Glass Gen 2 features upgrades and enhancements to both screen and sound, with a brighter 4K HDR picture than before and fuller and more immersive Dolby Atmos sound thanks to the seven-speaker built in system. The upsides of the Glass were its plug and play simplicity, and the fact that Sky TV was wired into the sleek box, along with a speaker system that did away with the need for a set top box or soundbar.

Sky Glass Gen 2 (Image credit: Sky)

Granted, the resulting TV wasn’t the sleekest on the market, but the lack of wires, all-encompassing Sky OS interface and voice control remote all added up to a win for those tired of home entertainment systems that spill out across your living space.

Sky Glass Gen 2 is available in three new colours (Image credit: Sky)

As before, Glass Gen 2 is available in three screen sizes, 43”, 55” and 65”, and there are also three new colours for the solid frame Volcanic Grey, Arctic Silver and Atlantic Blue. Remote controls will also be colour matched to the interior.

Seen alongside is another new model from Sky, the Sky Glass Air, which will bring the Glass experience at a lower price point later in the year. Available in Carbon Grey, Cotton White or Sea Green, and in three sizes (43”, 55” and 65”.7), the Air will have two speakers with Dolby Audio instead of Atmos.

The forthcoming Sky Glass Air (Image credit: Sky)

Like the original Glass, set-up has been designed to be as straightforward as possible, with an even more simplified stand. There’s also a new version of the wall mount that can tilt and swivel or hug the TV flush to the wall. The rear mountings are also compatible with universal TV mounts. At the front, the speaker system has been re-engineered to improve the depth and shape of the soundscape.

Sky has worked hard to make set up and installation as straightforward as possible (Image credit: Sky)

The screen itself – one of the major criticisms of the first model – has been updated to 4K Quantum Dot technology for darker blacks and a wider viewing image. A number of different picture modes are available depending on the content, from Sport to Movies. All this is controlled via Sky OS, a continually updated platform that has a sophisticated playlist and favourites setting and full voice control.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On a pedestal: Sky Glass Gen 2 (Image credit: Sky)

Sky Glass Gen 2, more information at Sky.com/glass