Samsung and Sony have unleashed new phone flagships, with Nothing snapping at their heels

What’s new in the world of flagship phones? With mid-price contenders like Apple’s iPhone 16E, the Google Pixel 9a and the Nothing Phone (3a) all upping the standard and expectations of what an everyday handset can do, is there any point in going all-out on a premium device?

Samsung Galaxy S25 edge (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung and Sony seem to think so, both offering new handsets designed to rub shoulders with the flagship offerings from Apple, Google and others. First up is the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. The defining characteristic of this phone is slimness; at just 5.8mm, the S25 Edge is one of the slimmest premium phones ever made (for comparison, the Apple iPhone 16 is 7.8 mm deep and the Google Pixel 9 Pro comes in at 8.5mm).

The Samsung Galaxy S25 edge promises full Google Gemini integration (Image credit: Samsung)

Granted, there are compromises made to realise such a feat of engineering, chiefly in the realm of battery life. Nevertheless, Samsung says the phone majors on strength (with the latest batch of Corning’s Gorilla Glass and a titanium chassis) and power – Galaxy AI is offered in its most comprehensive form. Apps like Audio Eraser and Drawing Assist should work in a snap, although as always we’d question the need to actually use them at all.

An exploded view of the Samsung Galaxy S25 edge (Image credit: Samsung)

The other thing that’s high on the S25 Edge’s spec list is photography. The main wide lens offers 200MP, with improved sharpness and low light performance. The new phone is available in Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack and Titanium Icyblue.

Sony Xperia 1 VII (Image credit: Sony)

Camera quality is also the USP behind Sony’s new flagship, the Xperia 1 VII. In the ultra-competitive world of Android phones, the Xperia range has always been a bit of an outlier, lagging behind the market leaders from US, South Korea and China. The bits that go into making the latest Xperia experience come from across the Sony empire. That includes input from the people behind the Alpha series of pro-level cameras, the Bravia TV range and the Walkman range of portable audio players.

Sony claim to have embedded 'Walkman DNA' in the new Xperia 1 VII (Image credit: Sony)

In practice, this means custom components like a bespoke audio integrated circuit, an AI-powered photography system with a wider angle lens, better low light shooting and macro modes and an improved software-based Bokeh mode for authentic-looking portraits. Alpha-inspired technology includes the ability to shoot 30 frames per second in burst mode as well as HDR video at 120fps.

Sony Xperia 1 VII (Image credit: Sony)

The screen is now brighter (with input from the Bravia team) and Sony’s contribution to the polychromatic lexicon are the new colours Moss Green, Orchid Purple and Slate Black. All this is wrapped up with the promise (or vague hope) of a proper two-day battery life.

The Sony Xperia 1 VII in Slate Black, Moss Green, and Orchid Purple (Image credit: Sony)

Finally, a wildcard. Announced last week, Nothing’s upcoming Phone (3) will be the upstart manufacturer’s most expensive device to date. Described by CEO Carl Pei as Nothing’s ‘first true flagship smartphone’, the Phone (3) is due to arrive some time this summer. Focusing on high quality materials, silicon upgrades and a major overhaul to Nothing OS that’ll accommodate a greater focus on built-in AI, the Phone (3) will still undercut flagship devices from all its rivals. Watch this space.

Samsung S25 Edge, from £1,099, Samsung.com

Sony Xperia 1 VII, from £1,399, Sony.co.uk

Nothing Phone (3), details coming soon, Nothing.tech