Ikea and Sonos Symfonisk floor lamp speaker elevates sound and light
This slender Symfonisk floor lamp speaker, a collaboration between Sonos and Ikea, sounds as good as it looks
This slender Symfonisk floor lamp speaker is the newest product from the ongoing collaboration between Ikea and Sonos. Hot on the heels of other products in the Symfonisk range (see our pick of home tech innovations), Ikea has blended its interiors expertise with Sonos’ unrivalled knowledge of dispersing crystal-clear sound.
The partnership began back in 2019, since when there has been a major refocus on the domestic interior – for obvious reasons – and the art of ‘furnishing with sound’ has also made a major comeback.
The new Symfonisk floor lamp speaker is a winning combination of Sonos sound quality and Ikea’s ability to make functional furniture at an affordable price point. ‘We know that many people want to have several light sources on different levels and [in different] parts of the room to create the right mood,’ Stjepan Begic, range design leader at Ikea, explains. ‘The challenge of not having enough room for a table to put the lamp on led us to create the floor lamp.’
The newest addition to the range continues the admirably simple approach. An elegant tripod base elevates the speaker, with a bamboo-weave lightshade throwing a subtle, diffused light. Additional shades are available for different room schemes and tastes. The new speaker can also be paired with other Ikea speakers to create a stereo pair or more advanced home theatre set-up.
‘The Symfonisk floor lamp speaker is a great example of how our collaboration continues to challenge the traditional idea of sound in the home,' says Sara Lincoln, principal product manager at Sonos, who points out that it’ll also connect up to all the speakers in the Sonos range, from big to small. Ikea’s own smart hub, Dirigera, can also be used to create automated scenes and moments around the home.
Symfonisk floor lamp speaker, available January 2023, ikea.com (opens in new tab)
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
