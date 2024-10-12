The AlphaTheta XDJ-AZ is pitched at both professional DJs and amateur beatmatchers
AlphaTheta’s new XDJ-AZ is an all-in-one four-channel DJ system that adds wireless support and vast connectivity to the DJ’s sonic arsenal
This mighty console is AlphaTheta’s XDJ-AZ DJ system. The re-branded Pioneer DJ company has released this all-in-one unit to capitalise on the demand for sophisticated in-house PA, as well as something for travelling DJs and audio professionals who need a flexible, club-quality set-up that’ll pack down into a portable rig.
To the layperson, the XDJ-AZ looks about as intuitive as an airliner flight deck, but finding one’s way around this kind of console soon becomes second nature. Twin jog wheels allow you to align, mix and switch between separate sound sources. The unit can be hooked up to four, including record decks and cloud-based sources via the built-in Wi-Fi. A 10.1-inch capacitive touchscreen adds another control surface in addition to the knobs, faders and sample pads.
The display screen is for ordering and sorting playlists, sifting through libraries, as well as previewing tracks before they’re played. The twin jog dials can each be assigned to do a number of different things, such as instantly recalling a phrase or a beat, known as a Hot Cue, to mix into whatever it is you’re currently playing.
Significantly, the XDJ-AZ also includes support for AlphaTheta’s newly released HDJ-F10 Wireless Headphones. The inclusion of the company’s SonicLink system means they can be easily paired with the decks for zero-latency listening. Suffice to say, the live performance potential of the unit is limited only by your dexterity on the decks (and presumably the quality of your record collection).
AlphaTheta XDJ-AZ, £2,799, AlphaTheta.com, @PioneerDJglobal
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
