The AlphaTheta XDJ-AZ is pitched at both professional DJs and amateur beatmatchers

This mighty console is AlphaTheta’s XDJ-AZ DJ system. The re-branded Pioneer DJ company has released this all-in-one unit to capitalise on the demand for sophisticated in-house PA, as well as something for travelling DJs and audio professionals who need a flexible, club-quality set-up that’ll pack down into a portable rig.

AlphaTheta XDJ-AZ all-in-one DJ system (Image credit: AlphaTheta)

To the layperson, the XDJ-AZ looks about as intuitive as an airliner flight deck, but finding one’s way around this kind of console soon becomes second nature. Twin jog wheels allow you to align, mix and switch between separate sound sources. The unit can be hooked up to four, including record decks and cloud-based sources via the built-in Wi-Fi. A 10.1-inch capacitive touchscreen adds another control surface in addition to the knobs, faders and sample pads.

The XDJ-AZ has a 10.1-inch touchscreen (Image credit: AlphaTheta)

The display screen is for ordering and sorting playlists, sifting through libraries, as well as previewing tracks before they’re played. The twin jog dials can each be assigned to do a number of different things, such as instantly recalling a phrase or a beat, known as a Hot Cue, to mix into whatever it is you’re currently playing.

AlphaTheta's new XDJ-AZ all-in-one DJ system is comprehensively specified (Image credit: AlphaTheta)

Significantly, the XDJ-AZ also includes support for AlphaTheta’s newly released HDJ-F10 Wireless Headphones. The inclusion of the company’s SonicLink system means they can be easily paired with the decks for zero-latency listening. Suffice to say, the live performance potential of the unit is limited only by your dexterity on the decks (and presumably the quality of your record collection).

AlphaTheta XDJ-AZ all-in-one DJ system (Image credit: AlphaTheta)

AlphaTheta XDJ-AZ, £2,799, AlphaTheta.com, @PioneerDJglobal

AlphaTheta XDJ-AZ connected to a couple of decks (Image credit: AlphaTheta)