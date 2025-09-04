in Features
The icon of Italian style has passed away aged 91, it has been announced by his eponymous house today (4 September 2025)
By Dal Chodha Published
Hello Human House – a new gallery, events space, and office – wants to make it easier for artists and designers to share their work
By Diana Budds Published
As Artek, Alvar Aalto’s storied furniture company, turns 90, it unites with Finnish printmaking powerhouse Marimekko to add a patterned spin to three of Aalto’s pioneering designs, made to last a lifetime
By Tianna Williams Published