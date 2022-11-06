Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Playful design codes abound in the latest collaboration between Miu Miu and artists Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg, who have drawn on their 2015 sculpture series, A Thief Caught in the Act, for a new collection of whimsical adornments.

The duo have reimagined the mischievous motifs from their previous work to create a jewellery collection titled ‘A Remedy’, which casts resin pills and animals in sweet sorbet shades; in the artists’ hands, the flamboyantly drawn silhouettes of earrings and necklaces are translated into childlike forms.

The resulting offbeat pieces offer a new look to traditional fine jewellery, imbuing animals and flowers with an impish impression when juxtaposed against a rainbow of boldly coloured pills.

Polished, assembled and decorated by hand, their gleaming outlines make for a chic bridge between the art and jewellery worlds.

miumiu.com (opens in new tab)

A version of this article appears in the November 2022 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today!