Pills and thrills: Miu Miu’s latest jewellery line hits the sweet spot
Miu Miu has collaborated with artists Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg on a playful new jewellery collection
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Playful design codes abound in the latest collaboration between Miu Miu and artists Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg, who have drawn on their 2015 sculpture series, A Thief Caught in the Act, for a new collection of whimsical adornments.
The duo have reimagined the mischievous motifs from their previous work to create a jewellery collection titled ‘A Remedy’, which casts resin pills and animals in sweet sorbet shades; in the artists’ hands, the flamboyantly drawn silhouettes of earrings and necklaces are translated into childlike forms.
The resulting offbeat pieces offer a new look to traditional fine jewellery, imbuing animals and flowers with an impish impression when juxtaposed against a rainbow of boldly coloured pills.
Polished, assembled and decorated by hand, their gleaming outlines make for a chic bridge between the art and jewellery worlds.
miumiu.com (opens in new tab)
A version of this article appears in the November 2022 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today!
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
Forest Houses radically transform London brownfield plot
Forest Houses by Dallas-Pierce-Quintero are an architectural solution to a brownfield site transformation
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Alfa Romeo Tonale is charming and compact, but does it do justice to the badge?
The new Alfa Romeo Tonale taps into the trend for compact SUVs, with mild hybrid power and styling that references the company’s greatest hits. But is it a true Alfa?
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
New exhibition samples the deep space and alien vibes of Stanley Kubrick’s work
‘I'm Sorry Dave’ sees Amsterdam’s Ravestijn Gallery delve into otherworldly atmospheres and retro-futurism
By Jonathan Bell • Published