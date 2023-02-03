Zara launches playful beauty line for kids

Zara Beauty Mini Artists is a newly launched line of beauty products for kids that are ideal for imaginative dress-up sessions and creative play.

The Mini Artists’ line has been designed in collaboration with make-up artist Diane Kendal, who has combined her expertise in the industry with her own experience as a mum to create a range of products that are vibrant, fun and safe for kids to use.

Zara Beauty Mini Artists for kids: from face paint to glitter gel



It includes a range of 12 nail polishes (six matte, six glitter) that can be removed with water, as well as powder palettes that come in neon, pastel and primary colours, with stencils that can be used together to create cute shapes or spell out words on skin.



There are also cream pots in glittery and non-glittery shades that are perfect for face painting and, our favourite, easy to use face colour pencils with bright colours and a creamy texture that makes them simple for kids to experiment with creating their wildest creations before effortlessly removing them.



Along with the products themselves, Zara Beauty Mini Artists includes a few accessories, such as a mixing palette for blending colours before application; a paper face chart for testing designs before applying them to the face; and a mini apron to keep the little creative clean.

Products include:

Coloured face pencils, £19.99 for set of six