Stefano Pilati is back with an ‘intimate and real’ Zara collection that celebrates the designer’s personal style
Former Yves Saint Laurent and Zegna designer Stefano Pilati makes a much-anticipated return with a blockbuster Zara collection that takes cues from his distinctive style, and four decades in the fashion industry
Stefano Pilati is the designer’s designer, his tenures at Yves Saint Laurent (2004-2012) and Zegna (2014-2016) the stuff of fashion lore – an exercise in silhouette and fabrication, they captured a languid, sensual glamour that he continues to hone at his own genderless, seasonless Berlin-based label, Random Identities. ‘Silhouettes are essential,' he said in a recent Instagram post looking back on his A/W 2006 collection for Yves Saint Laurent (his account has been transformed into a retrospective of sorts, cataloguing his past collections). ‘My concept has always been that fashion – therefore, clothes – is created to serve the body.’
Now, he brings his design philosophy to an altogether more wide-reaching project: a capsule collection of clothing for Spanish retailer Zara. It continues the brand’s string of high-profile collaborations in recent months, including with the hairstylist Guido Palau and photographer Steven Meisel. Rooted in a long-running relationship between Inditex chairperson Marta Ortega (Inditex is the clothing group that owns Zara), the new collection, says Pilati, serves as a ‘friendship anniversary’ for the pair, who met nine years ago. On her part, Ortega said that the decision largely came from her admiration for Pilati’s own personal sense of style, which inspires the collection.
Hints of a new era for Pilati came when the designer wiped his Instagram account this summer and began posting a series of video clips and photographs of his collections for Yves Saint Laurent, as well as other historic projects, with personal recollections. On 3 September 2024, he released the Zara news with a picture of himself and Ortega, while on 11 September, he revealed that he had hired a new CEO, Mario Grauso (formerly Holt Renfrew, Vera Wang and Puig), for Stefano Pilati Studios, which includes the Random Identities label. He captioned the Instagram: ‘Mercury out of retrograde’.
‘The personal, the intimate and real... an expression of freedom... the perfection of a style,’ Zara describes the collection, which is revealed today (26 September 2024) with a special campaign photographed by Steven Meisel and starring Pilati alongside his longtime muse, model Gisele Bündchen. Largely arriving in Pilati’s signature black, for women the pieces span faux fur coats, tuxedo-style tailoring, as well as more louche, fluid silhouettes that tie around the body with large bows. Prints, meanwhile, comprise miniature strawberries, or ‘Stefano Pilati Collection’ in a 1990s-style serif font on T-shirts.
In the men’s collection is a particularly appealing leather field jacket, alongside elongated double-breasted tailored blazers and a multitude of cardigan-style knitwear, some sliced at the sleeve. Meanwhile, a mesh T-shirt and eyelet-covered jacket seem to reference the Random Identities label, which is rooted in the Berlin nightlife scene. A series of accessories, such as circular handbags, face-shielding sunglasses and bold, 1980s-style jewellery, completes the collection, which is designed to be a comprehensive wardrobe, ‘timely but timeless’.
Stefano Pilati x Zara will be available in international stores as well as online from 3 October 2024.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
Vitra designs its first skincare product with Soeder inspired by Piet Oudolf’s garden
Vitra has teamed up with natural skincare brand Soeder to create a liquid soap scented like the Vitra Campus garden
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
The new Los Angeles restaurants to book now
Explore the best new restaurants in Los Angeles, from Laya, an open-air lounge in Hollywood, to Edgemar, inside a modern Frank Gehry building by the sea
By Carole Dixon Published
-
Feadship unveils the Concept C, a silent superyacht with all-electric propulsion
Inspired by diamonds and deep pockets, the Dutch shipbuilder revealed its annual concept design at the 2024 Monaco Yacht Show
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Guido Palau masterminds Zara’s first major haircare launch
Guido Palau has created Everyday Basics, a haircare range for Zara. Here, he speaks with Wallpaper* about how to use it
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Steven Meisel and Zara reveal collection inspired by the fashion photographer’s personal style
Fashion photographer Steven Meisel looks to both his personal wardrobe and perennial obsessions for a new Zara collection, captured on a slew of supermodel muses
By Jack Moss Published
-
Zara launches playful beauty line for kids
Mini Artists by Zara Beauty is a new line of kid-friendly face paints and water-soluble nail polishes designed with Diane Kendal
By Mary Cleary Published