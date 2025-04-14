Creased, crumpled: S/S 2025 menswear is about clothes that have ‘lived a life’
The S/S 2025 menswear collections see designers embrace the creased and the crumpled, conjuring a mood of laidback languor that ran through the season – captured here by photographer Steve Harnacke and stylist Nicola Neri for Wallpaper*
Steve Harnacke - Photography, Nicola Neri - Fashion
Prior to Prada’s S/S 2025 menswear show, a small white cabin – suspended on stilts in the Fondazione Prada show space – pulsated with the sounds of Faithless’s Insomnia, as if a party was taking place within. As the show began, models streamed from the cabin’s doorway into the starkly lit Deposito space, their clothing creased and crumpled, like they were emerging into daylight after a long night out.
Co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons said it was about creating clothes that had ‘lived a life, that are alive in themselves’ – an ode, they said, to ‘freedom, youthful optimism and energy’. ‘Youth is the future… it is hope. We wanted to do something that would express youthful optimism because the times are so bad,’ Mrs Prada elaborated backstage after the show.
It was a motif that ran through the season, with designers from Maximilian Davis at Ferragamo to Matthieu Blazy at Bottega Veneta embracing the crumpled and the lived-in – albeit achieved through extraordinary expressions of fabric manipulation, each crease and fold preserved as if garments are frozen in a moment in time.
It spoke to a wider mood of laidback languor that ran throughout the S/S 2025 season, seeing menswear archetypes, from the denim jacket to the tailored trouser, loosened-up, purposely skewiff and haphazardly layered, as if thrown on in haste. Here, taken from the May 2025 Design Issue of Wallpaper*, Italy-born and London-based photographer Steve Harnacke and stylist Nicola Neri capture this season’s casual, undone mood.
Models: Kuba at PRM, Femi at Present Model Management, Ruben Long and Samuel Dawson at Premier Model Management, Archie Carr at D1 Models, Truman Hickey at Elite London, Kerlual and Louis S at Menace Models, Fiachra at Osmosis, James Drew. Casting: Jon at Jon Johnson Studios. Set design: Harry Stayt. Grooming: Lachlan Mackie. Interiors: Olly Mason. Digi tech: Laura Heckford. Photography assistant: Oliver Webb. Fashion assistant: Louis Boyagis. Grooming assistants: Natsu Tomonaga, Pip Paz Howlett. Set design assistants: Theo Nielson. Production assistants: Ady Huq, Clemmie Harris.
A version of this article appears in the May 2025 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands from 3 April, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
