Creased, crumpled: S/S 2025 menswear is about clothes that have ‘lived a life’

Prior to Prada’s S/S 2025 menswear show, a small white cabin – suspended on stilts in the Fondazione Prada show space – pulsated with the sounds of Faithless’s Insomnia, as if a party was taking place within. As the show began, models streamed from the cabin’s doorway into the starkly lit Deposito space, their clothing creased and crumpled, like they were emerging into daylight after a long night out.

Co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons said it was about creating clothes that had ‘lived a life, that are alive in themselves’ – an ode, they said, to ‘freedom, youthful optimism and energy’. ‘Youth is the future… it is hope. We wanted to do something that would express youthful optimism because the times are so bad,’ Mrs Prada elaborated backstage after the show.

Coat, £2,280; top, £695; trousers, £905, all by Ferragamo (enquire at ferragamo.com). Necklace, £265, by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello (available ysl.com). ‘Lou Perou’ table, from £3,045, by Eileen Gray, from Aram (available aram.co.uk) (Image credit: Photography by Steve Harnacke, fashion by Nicola Neri)

It was a motif that ran through the season, with designers from Maximilian Davis at Ferragamo to Matthieu Blazy at Bottega Veneta embracing the crumpled and the lived-in – albeit achieved through extraordinary expressions of fabric manipulation, each crease and fold preserved as if garments are frozen in a moment in time.

It spoke to a wider mood of laidback languor that ran throughout the S/S 2025 season, seeing menswear archetypes, from the denim jacket to the tailored trouser, loosened-up, purposely skewiff and haphazardly layered, as if thrown on in haste. Here, taken from the May 2025 Design Issue of Wallpaper*, Italy-born and London-based photographer Steve Harnacke and stylist Nicola Neri capture this season’s casual, undone mood.

Shirt, £585 (enquire herno.com); T-shirt, £165 (available herno.com); shirt (underneath), £515; trousers (available herno.com), £285, all by Herno. Belt, £120, by Luca Faloni (available lucafaloni.com). ‘Romantica’ chair, price on request, by Philippe Starck, for Driade, from Béton Brut (enquire at betonbrut.co.uk) (Image credit: Photography by Steve Harnacke, fashion by Nicola Neri)

Coat, £960 (available jacobcohen.com), jacket, £540 (available jacobcohen.com), both by Jacob Cohën. Top, £475, by Bianca Saunders (enquire at biancasaunders.com) (Image credit: Photography by Steve Harnacke, fashion by Nicola Neri)

Jacket, £4,350; trousers, £980, both by Louis Vuitton (enquire at louisvuitton.com). Shoes, £1,490, by John Lobb (available johnlobb.com) (Image credit: Photography by Steve Harnacke, fashion by Nicola Neri)

Jacket; top; trousers, all price on request, by Zegna (available zegna.com). Shoes, £540, by Bianca Saunders (enquire at biancasaunders.com). Scarf (around waist), £350, by Begg & Co (enquire at https://www.beggxco.com/). Belt, £120, by Luca Faloni (available lucafaloni.com). ‘Galeotta’ chaise longue, price on request, by De Pas, D’Urbino & Lomazzi, for BBB Bonacina, from Darling (enquire at darling-studios.com) (Image credit: Photography by Steve Harnacke, fashion by Nicola Neri)

Coat, £495, by Oliver Spencer (available oliverspencer.co.u). Jacket (underneath), £455, by Martine Rose (available farfetch.com). Trousers, £450, by Craig Green (available selfridges.com) (Image credit: Photography by Steve Harnacke, fashion by Nicola Neri)

Jacket, £6000 (available prada.com); top, £1,020 (enquire prada.com); trousers, £1,500 (available prada.com), all by Prada. Necklace, £460, by Celine Homme (enquire at celine.com). Belt, stylist’s own ‘Lou Perou’ table, from £3,045, by Eileen Gray, from Aram (available aram.co.uk) (Image credit: Photography by Steve Harnacke, fashion by Nicola Neri)

Vest, £2,050, by Craig Green (available harrods.com). Jumper, £420, by Stone Island (available stoneisland.com). Shirt (underneath), £990, by Burberry (available burberry.com). ‘Fiandra’ modular sofa, price on request, by Vico Magistretti, for Cassina, from Béton Brut (enquire at betonbrut.co.uk) (Image credit: Photography by Steve Harnacke, fashion by Nicola Neri)

Vest, £565, by CP Company. Jacket, £995; shirt, £375; trousers, £450, all by Margaret Howell. Belt, £450, by Dunhill. Ear cuff, £90, by Georg Jensen (Image credit: Photography by Steve Harnacke, fashion by Nicola Neri)

Models: Kuba at PRM, Femi at Present Model Management, Ruben Long and Samuel Dawson at Premier Model Management, Archie Carr at D1 Models, Truman Hickey at Elite London, Kerlual and Louis S at Menace Models, Fiachra at Osmosis, James Drew. Casting: Jon at Jon Johnson Studios. Set design: Harry Stayt. Grooming: Lachlan Mackie. Interiors: Olly Mason. Digi tech: Laura Heckford. Photography assistant: Oliver Webb. Fashion assistant: Louis Boyagis. Grooming assistants: Natsu Tomonaga, Pip Paz Howlett. Set design assistants: Theo Nielson. Production assistants: Ady Huq, Clemmie Harris.

