Organic skincare brand Lesse is all about the essentials

The story behind Lesse, an uncomplicated skincare range rooted in essentials, probably sounds familiar. Neada Deters, a former beauty editor, spent years struggling with her skin before taking matters into her own hands. Motivated to create a simple, organic skincare line that is uncompromising in its ingredients, efficacy and packaging, Deters rigorously researched and formulated a single product, with which she launched the brand in 2018. The Ritual serum – which counts on ingredients like turmeric root extract, calendula, rose and hibiscus extracts and a cocktail of sea minerals – is designed to repair the skin barrier, decongest pores to treat and prevent acne, boost natural collagen production, and fade dark spots to even skin tone.

Lesse founder Neada Deters (Image credit: Courtesy of Lesse)

It’s a big ask, but this lightweight oil truly works. It leaves skin feeling nourished, balanced and clear. ‘Though our minimal offering is ostensibly simple, these are complex formulations that bring together rare and rigorously researched active botanicals from around the world; natural ingredients that are scientifically proven to be effective and safe on skin,’ says Deters. ‘Through innovation and years-long reiteration, we are able to elevate these formulations to such concentrated heights that fewer products are needed. Our intention has always been and will always remain to offer only what skin needs, through a focused, comprehensive, and efficacious regimen.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Lesse)

Since launching the serum, Deters has slowly added to the line in an equally considered fashion. ‘The formulations themselves are incredibly complex, with a concentration of active botanicals – known for their scientifically proven efficacy – in every blend. I spend anywhere from two to four years formulating each one, to perfect the final product,’ she says. ‘Before I even begin the research and development phase of a new product, I usually sit on the idea for at least a year. I want to ruminate on it, allow time and space to explore different applications and key ingredients that may elevate our formula and ensure it is thoughtfully supportive of diverse skin needs. I always start with a simple question: is this product essential? Then I move onto the benefits.’

This philosophy has proven to be especially true for the brand’s recent coup, the Every Tone SPF 30, a non-nano zinc sunscreen that easily blends into all skin tones without leaving that dreaded white cast. 100 per cent natural, non-comedogenic, and reef-friendly with an SPF 30 rating that filters out 97 per cent of UV rays, it features berry extract from Deters’ native Australia and is the culmination of four years’ worth of hard work and development.

Lesse's Every Tone SPF 30 in action (Image credit: Courtesy of Lesse)

‘As someone who was raised in Australia, sun protection was paramount. I have worn sunscreen every day of my life – sun or snow – and have always known zinc to be the gold standard in UV protection, especially for my sensitive and acne-prone skin,’ she says. ‘But with my darker skin tone, I have never found a non-nano zinc SPF 30 that blends in without leaving a white cast. After four years of development, we were able to create the zinc sunscreen I had always dreamed of and it blends to invisible on all skin tones.’

Deters’ ingredient index, which she has cultivated for the past nine years, features some of the most potent active botanicals from Australia and other parts of the world. An upcoming launch in October 2023, which ‘will complete the Lesse ritual’, she teases, ‘contains Kakadu Plum, the richest source of natural Vitamin C in the world, so it is incredibly reparative, regenerative, and brightening’.

‘I’m Filipina-Australian [and] the blend of these origins is evident in our formulations, as we use mushrooms and herbs most commonly found in Eastern medicine and Australian native ingredients, which have evolved over time to fortify, regenerate, and brighten sun-damaged skin,’ she continues. ‘Lesse has always been informed by the teachings passed down through generations in my family; my grandmother, in particular, had an immense impact on the way I think about beauty. Her secrets are distilled into the philosophies and formulations of Lesse.’