This colourful Rimowa luggage is made to stand out on the belt

Rimowa’s bright new hues capture a trend for bold luggage – a riposte to the sea of black and grey on the luggage belt

Rimowa Bag and Suitcase
Tote bag in granada red, £860 (available rimowa.com); suitcase in verde green, £680 (available rimowa.com), both by Rimowa, as featured in the June Travel Issue of Wallpaper*
(Image credit: Photography by Neil Godwin, art direction by Sophie Gladstone)
Where once the luggage belt was a sea of near-identical black and grey suitcases – resulting in many a mixed-up passenger after a long-haul flight – a new generation of designers is providing an alternative, choosing vibrant multi-hued finishes to ensure colourful luggage that stands out at your journey’s end.

Historic German luggage maker Rimowa is one such brand embracing a bold palette: joining shades of papaya orange, optic white and glossy nautical blue are ‘Verde’ green and ‘Granada’ pink, arriving this season in time for a season of escape. The new colours will be available across the various sizes of Rimowa’s seminal ridged suitcase – a long-standing icon of industrial design – from the compact ‘Cabin’ to the roomy ‘Trunk Plus’.

Rimowa’s colourful new hues

Rimowa Granada Verde green red suitcases

The new additions to Rimowa’s colour range – ‘Verde’ green and ‘Granada‘ pink

(Image credit: Rimowa)

The ‘Granada’ red will also be available in two of Rimowa’s more recent additions: the brand’s nylon backpack and ‘Sliding Tote’, a travel-primed tote bag designed to slip over the handle of your suitcase for the simplest of departures.

As for their origins, the new colours drew inspiration from the natural world: ‘Verde’ looks towards the ‘milky green’ interior of an agave plant, while the dusty pink of ‘Granada’ looks towards the flesh of ripe pomegranates – a combination Rimowa likens to the synergy between foliage and fruit.

A version of this article appears in the June 2025 Travel Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.

Jack Moss
Fashion Features Editor

Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.

