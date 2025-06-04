This colourful Rimowa luggage is made to stand out on the belt

Where once the luggage belt was a sea of near-identical black and grey suitcases – resulting in many a mixed-up passenger after a long-haul flight – a new generation of designers is providing an alternative, choosing vibrant multi-hued finishes to ensure colourful luggage that stands out at your journey’s end.

Historic German luggage maker Rimowa is one such brand embracing a bold palette: joining shades of papaya orange, optic white and glossy nautical blue are ‘Verde’ green and ‘Granada’ pink, arriving this season in time for a season of escape. The new colours will be available across the various sizes of Rimowa’s seminal ridged suitcase – a long-standing icon of industrial design – from the compact ‘Cabin’ to the roomy ‘Trunk Plus’.

Rimowa’s colourful new hues

The new additions to Rimowa’s colour range – ‘Verde’ green and ‘Granada‘ pink (Image credit: Rimowa)

The ‘Granada’ red will also be available in two of Rimowa’s more recent additions: the brand’s nylon backpack and ‘Sliding Tote’, a travel-primed tote bag designed to slip over the handle of your suitcase for the simplest of departures.

As for their origins, the new colours drew inspiration from the natural world: ‘Verde’ looks towards the ‘milky green’ interior of an agave plant, while the dusty pink of ‘Granada’ looks towards the flesh of ripe pomegranates – a combination Rimowa likens to the synergy between foliage and fruit.

A version of this article appears in the June 2025 Travel Issue of Wallpaper* , available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today .

