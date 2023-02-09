Phoebe Philo has set a date for her return

Phoebe Philo, the lauded British designer and former creative director of Parisian houses Chloé and Celine, has announced the launch of her eponymous label this coming September.

’Our inaugural collection will be revealed on our website, phoebephilo.com, in September 2023,’ read the announcement on the brand’s new Instagram account, @phoebephilo. ‘We will be opening for registration in July 2023 and look forward to being in touch then.’

The label, which has been rumoured since her departure from Celine in December 2017, will be supported by luxury goods conglomerate LVMH – a fact that was confirmed by the designer in July 2021.

At the time, she said the label would be ‘rooted in exceptional quality and design’, elements which made her tenure at Celine a critical and commercial success. The past two years have seen Philo slowly develop her vision with a design team based in London.

‘Being in my studio and making once again has been both exciting and incredibly fulfilling,’ she said when the much-anticipated comeback was announced. ‘I am very much looking forward to being back in touch with my audience and people everywhere. To be independent, to govern and experiment on my own terms is hugely significant to me.’

What is presumed to be the brand’s logo was also released, seeing the designer’s name written in a bold, all-caps serif font.

Philo, a graduate of London’s Central Saint Martins, began her career in fashion working as classmate Stella McCartney’s design assistant when she took over from Karl Lagerfeld at Chloé in 1997; later, she would take over the house as creative director. It was at Celine, though, that the designer would gain a cult following for collections which attempted to create clothing primed for the realities of women’s lives with offbeat elements which often drew from contemporary art.

‘I came about it through wearing it... it’s always that,’ she said after her A/W 2016 collection.