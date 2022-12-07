Our Legacy collaborates with Baracuta on upcycled Harrington jacket

In 2016, Our Legacy – the cult Stockholm-based label known for ’unfamiliar familiar’ pieces that draw inspiration from vintage silhouettes – inaugurated its ‘Work Shop’ project, a workspace and retail platform which focuses on re- and upcycling. This month, the latest chapter of Our Legacy Work Shop launches with Matches Fashion, taking over the retailer’s London townhouse 5 Carlos Place and releasing an exclusive 12-piece collection that it calls ‘a love letter to the British Isles’.

Part of the collection is a collaboration with British heritage brand Baracuta, best known for its Harrington G9 jacket. In the spirit of the Work Shop, Our Legacy reimagines the seminal style utilising fine wools that have been upcycled or repurposed from its previous collections. Maintaining the recognisable features of the jacket – namely, dog-ear collar, ribbed cuffs, raglan sleeves and Fraser tartan lining – the archivally inspired style nonetheless encapsulates Our Legacy’s signature off-kilter approach. Each jacket is finished with the Our Legacy Work Shop logo on the chest and is available in tan and black colourways.

Our Legacy Work Shop: ‘a love letter to the British Isles’

Our Legacy Work Shop, featuring the tan version of the Baracuta x Our Legacy G9 Harrington jacket (Image credit: Courtesy of Our Legacy)

Jockum Hallen – one of Our Legacy’s three co-founders, alongside Cristopher Nying and Richardos Klarén – says that the wider capsule collection is inspired by Britain’s longtime links with craftsmanship, from shoemaking and fabric weaving, to the tailoring of Savile Row. ‘We have put together our dream collection of Our Legacy tweaked classic UK diehards – the double-breasted suit, the raincoat, the Harrington and the Scottish lambswool knit, iconic and timeless, all done through the Our Legacy Work Shop way using deadstock and residual fabrics,’ he says.

‘Looking from afar, it’s easy to romanticise around the idea of a small factory doing what they’ve always done,’ he continues, noting that some of the upcycled fabrics were leftovers from Britain’s historic producers (among them Harris Tweed and Scottish wool). ‘But the actual ways of producing something long-lasting in a wholesome way is something we deeply respect and aspire to.’

Our Legacy Work Shop (Image credit: Courtesy of Our Legacy)

The collection launches today (7 December 2022) at the Our Legacy Work Shop pop-up at Matches Fashion’s 5 Carlos Place, London, whereby shoppers can enjoy complimentary customisation from artists Namita Khade and Hank Grüner. The Baracuta jacket – which follows the recent Baracuta x Junya Watanabe and Baracuta x Engineered Garments collaborations – will also be available from both of the brand’s websites, alongside Matches Fashion.

