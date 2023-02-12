New York Fashion Week A/W 2023: Eckhaus Latta to Proenza Schouler

New York Fashion Week A/W 2023 arrives with noticeably less pomp and circumstance than its triumphant, post-pandemic S/S 2023 iteration last September. Blame it on the weather, or a tentative global economy, but the schedule is noticeably thinner this year with the absence of several hometown favourites, including Peter Do, Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford and Maryam Nassir Zadeh. Usually a tent pole of the week, Marc Jacobs also opted to do his own thing, presenting his homage to the late Vivienne Westwood, a week ahead of schedule.

But this season is not without its highlights. Rodarte and Thom Browne (who now serves as the chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers America) both return to the Big Apple and at big venues – Rodarte will take over the historic Williamsburgh Savings Bank in Brooklyn, while Browne is set to bring his theatrics to The Shed. This season also sees the runway debut of Heron Preston, who handmade each of his runway invitations using upcycled materials (everything from deflated soccer balls to broken ceramic tiles) that he gathered from all over the city.

With plenty of favourites still present to keep up the buoyancy of last season, we can expect surprises galore. And for visitors keen to support the economy, there is a host of new stores to explore; Khaite for one, will complement its runway show with the opening of its first standalone boutique, following its previous Khaite pop-ups.

Here, Wallpaper* reports on the highlights of New York Fashion Week A/W 2023, as they happen. PRK

New York Fashion Week A/W 2023: the highlights

Heron Preston

Heron Preston has drawn inspiration from the streets of New York since he established his eponymous fashion label in 2016. From capsule collections with Calvin Klein to one-of-a-kind art pieces made from MycoWorks’ proprietary mycelium material, Reishi, the multi-hyphenate creative director-artist-DJ has consistently blurred the lines on what traditionally counts as high and low. For his first-ever runway presentation, Preston continued this exploration, elevating multiple aspects of the mundane and everyday life in New York City. Preston, along with two assistants, set the tone for the show by donning ubiquitous high-visibility work vests to paint curving patterns on the runway. The collection that followed ranged from the brand’s riffs on essential workwear pieces – from canvas fireman coats, frayed carpenter jeans and leather utility jackets, to elements distilled from Preston’s love of vintage and pre-loved garments, featuring heavy distressing and natural ageing. The mish-mash of shearling, faux fur, statement footwear and traditional sports and motocross graphics echoed the way different worlds clash and blend together on the streets of the city. A cool embrace of industrial textures also showed itself through chainmail-style mesh tops for women, rubber-dipped silver jewellery and Tyvek padded boilersuits for men. Footwear, always a strong suit, saw the reintroduction of the ‘Level’ heel – a shoe style with a construction leveller embedded in the heel as a hero staple of the women’s collection. PRK

Eckhaus Latta

One of the most joyful observations of Echkaus Latta’s shows is their consistent enthusiasm to share the moment with friends and fans. This sense of community often spills over into their casting, as often friends will walk for them – the White Lotus actor Jon Gries appeared this evening in a mohair jumper and jeans – and their creative collaborators, such as the photographer Mary Manning. Tonight, in the Lower East Side atop six flights of stairs in a show that began in pitch black, they showed thirty menswear and womenswear looks to a soundtrack of industrial electronic music by Manchester duo Demdike Stare. Visceral, raw, natural, dark: Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta have a knack for distilling a swelling undercurrent into clothing without it feeling performative, or overly narrative. Nature, and all its current tensions and arresting undoings, seemed to be front of mind, given the presence of cracked leather, raw linen punctuated with exposed zips, felted wool, shearling and fur. A Seventies vibe was evoked in roomy jumbo cord pants, exaggerated platform shoes (sometimes in rainbow colours), bare lithe arms, and cobwebby mohair. The soundtrack drove on with urgency. Degradé prints, latex gloves with thumbs protruding, a beautiful grey wool overcoat with its seams intentionally exposed and delicate organza that took on a plasticky appearance all added to a sense of unrest – things perhaps not being quite as they first appear. TMS

Proenza Schouler

In a season when several of New York’s power players are notably absent, Proenza Schouler feels like one of the city’s remaining establishments. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the still-independent brand brought the city’s characteristic energy via a guest list of friends that included Marc Jacobs and Natasha Lyonne wearing September’s polka dots. A hot cast of creative collaborators were also involved: a voice over – or rather specially commissioned ‘inner monologue’ on daily life the mundane and the profound, friends, family, and work in the city – was written by American novelist Ottessa Moshfegh, narrated by Chloë Sevigny (who also opened the show) and set to a score composed by Arca.

Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez described the show as ‘possibly our most personal collection, in that it feels truest to what we personally love... it is simply a collection of clothing we find compelling and essential right now, a complete wardrobe.’ This manifested in what felt like a revisiting of the very best of the brand’s most beloved tropes albeit with fresh eyes: black and white ankle-skimming dresses with flashes of tie dye peeking out from origami folds, suit jackets open to the navel and cinched with leather ties, a fleece hoodie styled with a leather circle skirt, talismanic jewellery, leather slouchy cone heel boots. Acknowledging the maturing of the brand’s tenure, the clothes too reflected a grown-up air, brandishing a professionalism in pieces such as the subdued suiting that referenced 90s working woman silhouettes with waisted long-line jackets and tapered trousers. TMS

Sandy Liang

Sandy Liang indulged all of our high school fantasies by presenting a composite of her dream school girl – a quintessential mix of sweet and toxic, wrapped up in one perfectly tied ribbon. The collection, an ode to uncovering the beauty of the everyday, was staged within the library of the New York Academy of Medicine. The vestiges of youth and school hall memories, such as sailor collars, puffer vests, mini ruffled skirts and quilted jackets trimmed in faux fur, were fused with more elegant elements, such as bell sleeves, tented tunic shapes, ruched tulle bodices and romantic lace dresses. Realised in a saccharine palette of frosty whites, blush pinks and a jolt of lipstick reds, the collection’s sweetness was undercut by sexy shrug bralettes, long low-slung skirts and cargo trousers with trailing ribbons for a strong contemporary appeal. Liang’s highly popular square-toed pointe shoes were joined by comparatively utilitarian footwear from a new collaboration with Salomon. PRK

Dion Lee

Dion Lee’s provocative take on gender-fluid dressing took on a refreshed sensuality with new experimentations with opacity and texture. Lee’s appreciation of the body’s anatomy was accentuated by his emulation of reptile scales, interpreted through diamond-shaped hardware embellishments, distressed peeling leather, ripped denim and serpent-like shibori. Applied onto second-skin pieces that clung to the bodies of both female and male models, there was a feeling that the garments were being shed like a snake’s skin as asymmetric, winding silhouettes draped off the shoulders and hips. Eveningwear in slinky jersey and intricate beading – actually constructed from strings of ball chains – exuded a delicacy while still remaining true to the brand. Rounded out by translucent inflatable puffer jackets and high-collar shearling leather bikers, Lee proved his control and mastery of his stylistic signatures, while showcasing an ability to evolve season on season. PRK

Rodarte

The sisters behind Rodarte, Kate and Laura Mulleavy, proved their memorable brand of dark romance was alive and well with a glittering presentation set within the historic Williamsburg Savings Bank building in Brooklyn. Once past the historic threshold, visitors were met by an epic, candlelit banquet scene, with furniture, candelabras and an elaborate feast entirely encrusted in silver glitter. Against this dream-like backdrop, models strode out in a sequence of black, gothic gowns made from crystal-encrusted jersey, crushed velvet and intricate lace, with trailing, elaborate trains to match. These vampiric visions soon gave way to a folkloric fantasy, seeing metallic lace gowns topped with oversized 80s-style fringe collars made from tinsel, and worn with elven earpiece jewellery and crowns. Aside from the mostly black dresses, the essence of Rodarte was captured in some of the collection’s final looks – web-like knitted gowns, psychedelic dresses festooned in tulle ruffles, and rainbow-beaded fringe gowns paired with black velvet shrugs featuring exaggerated sleeves. In sobering times, Rodarte proves that there’s still room to dream. PRK

Collina Strada

Collina Strada’s Hillary Taymour continued to push the boundaries of fashion with a vibrant and feral-leaning presentation. The collection, named ‘Please Don't Eat My Friends’, was dedicated to amplifying the interconnectedness of all living things on earth. Based on this non-linear, non-hierarchial view, Taymour put together a typically eclectic collection which celebrated the playful as much as the practical. Sustainable and recycled materials were shaped into fantastical forms; mesh pieces were decorated with gecko prints and mixed with biodegradable satin gowns, featuring arching shoulder horns, voluminous plant-based silk button-ups and tunics. Hoodies and low-slung trousers, meanwhile, were cut from deadstock cotton and jacquard. Knitwear, always a highlight, was made this season in collaboration with sustainable Italian brand Vitelli, and ranged from hats to duster coats, all in an intricate plaid. The show also coincided with the launch of the label’s collaboration with Vans, which saw classic styles decorated with hand-drawn illustrations in shades of fiery shades of pink and luminous green. PRK

