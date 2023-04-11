Cruise control: Martine Rose and Stüssy have united to accessorise your car
Available Friday (April 14, 2023), Martine Rose has collaborated with Stüssy on a series of car accessories, from air fresheners to car mats, in the British designer’s idiosyncratic style
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
‘Expect perfection’ – so ran the teaser for a new collaboration between British designer Martine Rose and cult Californian surf and skate brand Stüssy, revealed in a joint Instagram post earlier this week (the accompanying image saw a pair of hands, glimpsed through a car sunroof, grasping a leopard-print steering wheel).
Today (11 April, 2023), the full collaboration has been revealed, seeing Rose’s idiosyncratic design signatures – inspired by the dress codes and traditions of British subcultures, whether ravers or sports fans – brought to a series of co-branded car accessories, from a swinging air freshener (‘expect perfection’, it reads in Stüssy’s signature font) to a car mat decorated with a lucky eight ball.
Stüssy & Martine Rose: accessorise your car
Other pieces in the capsule, which the notes call a celebration of ‘the art of driving’, include a colourful fringed flag to hang from your rear-view mirror and a fold-out windscreen protector, made to keep the car cool in the heat. The latter is decorated with photographs of figures from Rose’s community; ‘I get goosebumps when the bass line drops,’ reads one of the overlaid hand-drawn speech bubbles.
Those who don’t have their own vehicle – or, indeed, a driver’s licence – can still shop the collection with a concise capsule of clothing available alongside. These include the aforementioned driving gloves, as well as Stüssy T-shirts with the brand’s signature ‘Stand Firm’ slogan and a hoodie – one of Rose’s hallmark garments – with the same photographic print as the windscreen protector.
An accompanying series of images is captured by British photographer Rosie Marks, whose own idiosyncratic portraiture – much of it documentary, taken on the street – seeks to find the ‘unusual within the everyday’ (much like Rose’s own approach, which the designer describes as an exploration of the ‘high-low melting-pot cultures of London’). The pieces are photographed in and around a series of souped-up vintage cars, alongside the petrolheads who drive them.
The collaboration – officially titled ‘Stüssy & Martine Rose’ – will be available worldwide at selected Stüssy stores, selected Dover Street Market locations, as well as the Stüssy and Martine Rose websites, from 14 April, 2023 at 10am PST.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
-
Marseille’s Museum of Contemporary Art (MAC) reopens with a pop
Amidst social turmoil, Marseille’s Museum of Contemporary Art (MAC) reopens following a four-year facelift with a pop-coloured show by Paola Pivi
By Benoit Loiseau • Published
-
Sustainable architecture: innovative and inspiring building design
This is sustainable architecture at its best: from amazing abodes to centres of care and hard-working offices, these buildings not only look good but also do good
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Modern Japanese houses inspiring minimalism and avant-garde living
We tour the best Japanese architecture and modern Japanese houses designed by international and local architects that open up possibilities for all types of lifestyle, from minimalist to communal in Japanese architecture.
By Ellie Stathaki • Published