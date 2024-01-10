Marina Abramović releases a skincare and wellness range inspired by mindfulness

Over her 55-year-long practice, artist Marina Abramović has pushed the limits of the physical body and toyed with the possibilities of the mind. This spans from her controversial early work in the 1970s, titled Rhythm Series, to her collaborative pieces with Ulay, and the renowned 2010 performance The Artist is Present, staged at MoMA, in which the Belgrade-born artist elicited intense emotional responses in audience members by staring at them in silence.

Abramović has since tied the threads of her work together to form The Abramović Method, a series of mindfulness techniques that can be applied to everyday life. This can involve such actions as counting grains of rice, opening and closing a door, or slowly and consciously drinking a glass of water over a 20-minute timeframe. (It reportedly even helped Lady Gaga quit smoking).

The Marina Abramović Longevity Method Immune Drops, Anti-Allergy Drops, Face Lotion, and Energy Drops (Image credit: Courtesy of The Marina Abramović Longevity Method)

Marina Abramović: The Longevity Method

Now (January 2023), Abramović has launched a range of skincare and wellness products that incorporate key principles of The Abramović Method. ‘The Abramović Longevity Method is a lifestyle and a philosophy that emphasises the importance of living in harmony with nature,’ she explains. ‘It is rooted in the belief that true beauty and vitality come from nurturing ourselves holistically.’ Each product has been developed in Switzerland with Dr Nonna Brenner, a prestigious wellness practitioner with a centre located on the banks of Fuschl Am See in Austria, and is inspired by the bespoke, all-natural range of recipes she has developed for the artist over their 20-year friendship (Brenner also had a hand in Marina Abramović’s diet soup, part of our artist’s recipe series).

Aritst Marina Abramović (Image credit: Courtesy of The Marina Abramović Longevity Method)

The product range features a face lotion that acts as a cleanser, exfoliant and moisturiser in one, and has been formulated with hydrating botanicals, essential oils, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, white bread, and white wine. Then there are three different types of botanical drops created for their energising, immunising, and anti-allergenic properties. Respectively, the drops contain fresh garlic bulb, fresh lemon, Shiajit, whole Hawthorn fruit, chilli pepper powder and flower pollen; Mumie (Shilajit) and Liquiritiae root dust; and cranberry concentrate and grape seed flour.

‘My recipes for these all-natural wellbeing products we are launching focus on embracing the philosophy of healing through nature,’ says Dr Brenner. ‘They rediscover forgotten rituals and knowledge of the past associated with beauty and wellness, reimagining them for use today, with longevity at the heart of each product. Put simply, it’s all about beauty inside and out.’

There is a limited first run of each product (8,000 units to be exact) in packaging personally designed by Marina Abramović, featuring the artist’s fingerprints, alongside those of Dr Nonna Brenner. ‘I hope that all of you can benefit from them,’ says Abramović. ‘I think that for me, as an artist, and Dr Nonna as a doctor, this is a unique collaboration.’

The Marina Abramović Longevity Method Face Lotion is available for £199. The Marina Abramović Longevity Method Drops are £99 each.

theabramovicmethod.com