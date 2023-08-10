Marc Jacobs Heaven and Bleach London collaborate on a grunge-influenced range of hair dyes

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Hair dye heaven is easy, and affordable, to reach thanks to the latest collaboration between Bleach London and Marc Jacobs’ clothing line. The two brands have joined forces to create a range of three hair dyes in slime green, babydoll pink and noxious red that can be used on lighter hair for fuller coverage or on darker hair for a glossy tint. The result is a highly pigmented and long-lasting look, but that fade true to tone for a washout experience that provides plenty of new looks along the way.

It seems only natural that these two cool-kid brands would come together to create the first hair colour collaboration between a high fashion and beauty brand, with each having managed, in hair and fashion respectively, to create an aesthetic that tongue-in-cheek nostalgia and edgy relevance to appeal to millennials and Gen-Zs in equal measure.

‘I think our brands share some DNA, with irreverent ideas and grungy nostalgic aesthetics,’ says Bleach founder Alex Brownswell. ‘So when a product collaboration was suggested we jumped at the chance. We wanted to create a colour collection with futuristic tones unlike anything we’d seen or done before. This range is more premium than the semi-permanent dyes: The formula took 18 months to develop, is ultra shiny, super conditioning, has provitamin B5 and UV protection, all in luxury glass packaging.’

That premium approach extends to the colour-development which, despite their grunge-influence, have been meticulously formulated to create one-of-kind, high-impact results.

‘Each shade’s been carefully curated to represent the both of us under a single aesthetic, with colours not available on the market,’ says Brownsell. ‘The red’s a blazing rusty red, the pink has a metallic sheen and the green is really luminous. We referenced a lot of youth culture from the nineties and early noughties.’

‘Some of this came from the Marc Jacobs archive as well as films, zines and music: The Fifth Element, Keith Flint, Geri Halliwell, Evangelion, No Doubt, As If on Channel 4, The Tribe on Channel 5, Ghost World, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Isabella Burley from Climax Books – who curates Heaven’s book selection too – was also a muse for the red. We wanted to create something that felt fresh and almost obnoxious. The final three colours really speak to that apocalyptic teen aesthetic we love.’

