John Lobb’s new derby shoe takes a walk on the wild side, inspired by the 1980s British rock scene

For close to two centuries, John Lobb has been at the pinnacle of British shoemaking: case in point, the 190 steps it takes to make every pair, done entirely by hand by dedicated artisans. Though recent years, alongside sleek new stores in Kyoto and New York, have seen the shoemaker combine archival technique with contemporary, modernist design – like the newly released ‘Smith’ derby shoe, which pays ode to the British rock scene of the 1980s.

A fresh take on a derby shoe – a style which has been a part of the John Lobb roster since the early days of the brand – the Smith showcases a wider shift in men’s footwear, whereby classic styles are readopted in more casual ways (see: the rise of the loafer, which has become ubiquitous in recent seasons).

John Lobb’s ‘Smith’ shoe, inspired by the British rock scene

(Image credit: Indigo Lewin)

(Image credit: Indigo Lewin)

The design is inspired by the British ska and punk movements of the 1980s, seeing the derby reimagined with a thick creeper-style sole and a number of vivid colourways, including black and white with electric blue piping (more subtle versions arrive in all-black and oxblood). When it comes to construction, the Smith includes a notched welt and fully repairable Goodyear rubber sole; a must for unpredictable winter weather.

Shoreditch, which has previously been host to numerous subcultural movements, was the backdrop for the collection’s accompanying campaign. ‘The Smith brings a burst of energy and a touch of rock sophistication to the house’s expertise and savoir-faire,’ says the brand.

The ‘Smith’ can be found online at johnlobb.com and at John Lobb stores globally.

(Image credit: Indigo Lewin)

(Image credit: Indigo Lewin)