Gucci Beauty’s first lipstick by Sabato De Sarno is the perfect shade of deep red
Gucci Beauty’s Rouge à Lèvres Mat in Rosso Ancora made its debut at the Cruise 2025 show at London’s Tate Modern in make-up looks by Lucia Pieroni
Sebato De Sarno is continuing to put his stamp on the house of Gucci in the shade of ‘509 Rosso Ancora’ (or, Ancora Red). Since taking the helm of the brand in 2023, presenting his first collection during Milan Fashion Week in September of that year, De Sarno has used the colour throughout his work; the hue is taken from the wall of an elevator in the Savoy Hotel, where Guccio Gucci worked as a porter in the late 18th century, inspiring him to create the luggage line that began a dynasty of Italian fashion.
It was this very history that drew De Sarno to London, for Gucci’s Cruise 2025 show, which took place at the Tate Modern this week (13 May 2024), and where models wore the first product he designed for Gucci Beauty: a matte lipstick pigmented with the deep, rich burgundy-tinged red of Rosso Ancora.
The show’s make-up was keyed by Lucia Pieroni, who worked with fresh and natural skin that complimented Duffy’s undone and effortless hair, to ensure that the lipstick took front an centre on the models who were chosen to wear it.
The effect was that it almost felt like an accessory in itself, akin to the oversized suede bags with GG monograms, ballet pumps, and sunglasses with tinted lenses, when paired with looks that celebrated Ancora Red, head-to-toe.
Backstage at the Gucci Cruise 2025 show, where models wore Gucci Beauty Rouge à Lèvres Mat in Rosso Ancora as part of the make-up looks keyed by Lucia Pieroni
A photo posted by guccibeauty on
Said to provide a ‘creamy, long-lasting matte finish’, the lipstick is formulated with hydrating oils and gelling waxes to ensure a soft feel and velvety texture. Of course, the packaging is also Ancora Red, a reinterpretation of Gucci Beauty’s ribbed, gold-toned tubes.
Currently, Rouge à Lèvres Mat in Rosso Ancora online at gucci.com and will officially hit the UK market on 1 July 2024 and in Harrods. There’s little doubt that it will be worth the wait.
Hannah Tindle is Beauty & Grooming Editor at Wallpaper*. With ten years of experience working for media titles and brands across the luxury and culture sectors, she brings a breadth of knowledge to the magazine’s beauty vertical, which closely intersects with fashion, art, design, and technology.
