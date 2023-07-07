Bottega Veneta supports new art publishing project, Magma
Supported by Bottega Veneta, the inaugural issue of Magma revives historic ‘revues d’art’ and features unpublished works and texts from the likes of Agnès Varda, Sophie Calle, Lucas Arruda and more
‘A forum for artistic expression’, is how creative director Paul Olivennes describes his latest venture, Magma, an art journal supported by Italian fashion house Bottega Veneta.
Inspired by 20th-century ‘revues d’art’ – Olivennes notes Georges Bataille’s Documents (1929), Surrealist journal Minotaure (1933), and the early issues of Andy Warhol’s Interview (1969) as particular inspiration – the inaugural publication features 18 artists and more than 80 works of art and literary texts.
Bottega Veneta supports new art jounal, Magma
’These magazines offered direct access to artistic creation. They were the place for the avant-garde, both artistic and literary. I started collecting them when I was very young,’ says Oliviennes of the project. ‘I wanted to revive this format, which has now disappeared, in all its aesthetic, graphic, and intellectual sophistication. I imagine it as a dive into the intimacy, the creative magma, of the art.’
Published annually in a bilingual French-English book-bound format, the first issue features an introduction by Hans Ulrich Obrist – ‘Magma brings worlds into contact with other worlds,’ he writes – and comprises contributions from artists, writers, architects, filmmakers, sculptors, and photographers, most of which is previously unpublished.
Some of these include 1976 text by French film director Agnès Varda on Claude Nori’s photographs, a cross-genre dialogue between Lucas Arruda’s paintings and a poem by Edouard Glissant, while architect India Mahdavi and Egyptian writer Alaa Al Aswany share their joint experiences of Cairo. Other artists include Sophie Calle, Frida Orupabo and François Halard.
‘We wanted them to be able to use Magma as freely and as intimately as possible, and for readers, in turn, to enjoy an unmediated experience of art and writing,’ Olivennes continued in an Instagram post.
The project is supported by Bottega Veneta, which under current creative director Matthieu Blazy has undertaken a number of publishing projects, including a recent series of books and zines to coincide with the house’s Summer 2023 collection. One celebrated Blazy’s lifelong love of model Kate Moss, another documented his collaboration with Italian designer Gaetano Pesce.
Magma is available for pre-order at kdpresse.com.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
-
Suzannah Pettigrew explores the distortion of memory in ‘A Sphinx Looking for a Poet’
London-based artist Suzannah Pettigrew displays her spectral imagery in an exhibition at Dover Street Market, Paris
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
LoveFrom gives Linn’s classic Sondek LP12 turntable new spin
Linn teams up with Jony Ive’s LoveFrom to craft the ultimate in vinyl revival, a limited edition of its classic Sondek LP12 turntable, marking its half-century
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Stephen Galloway, the creative industry’s go-to choreographer, on turning movement into magic
American choreographer Stephen Galloway, photographed here by Paul Mpagi Sepuya, on making the magic happen, from turning up Mick Jagger ‘150 per cent’ to creating the moves that sent Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ video viral
By Mallery Roberts Morgan • Published