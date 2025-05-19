The arrival of the Chelsea Flower Show heralds the imminent arrival of summer, and with it, the impulse to reinvigorate the garden for a season of outdoor festivities and the hazy promise of fruits and blooms.

Fashion has long been fascinated by the garden, from Regency promenades amid the ornamental grounds of London parks as a means to be seen in the fashions of the day, to the masters of mid-century couture, who drew inspiration from the colours and contours of nature. Like Christian Dior, whose perennial love of gardens emerged from watching his mother tend roses at his Normandy childhood home, Villa des Rhumbs, or Yves Saint Laurent, who rescued the blue-hued Jardin Majorelle in Morocco from demolition in the 1980s.

More recently, they found a successor in Dries Van Noten, whose own 55-acre garden outside of Antwerp would inspire his fashion collections until he departed from his eponymous label after 38 years last June (though the garden continues to inform the brand’s beauty line, which he still oversees). ‘The garden balances me as a human being,’ he told Wallpaper* previously. ’In fashion, you try to control everything. But in the garden, you have to obey nature. It helps me to stay humble.’

Here, as selected by the Wallpaper* style team, an assemblage of fashion and accessories both designed for, and inspired by, the garden – whether for the expert horticulturist or the pot-plant curious. The objects chosen span the functional – toolbelts, aprons and the like – to something more fantastical, including an intriguing tomato-scented soap, a far-from-understated sun hat, or a truly luxurious riff on the gardener’s basket.