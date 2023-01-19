Sleek new sneakers from APL continue its collaboration with McLaren Automotive
Californian footwear specialist APL teams up with luxury supercar builder McLaren for a new drop of HySpeed sneakers
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
McLaren Automotive has furthered its collaboration with Californian footwear brand APL (Athletic Propulsion Labs) with three fresh takes on the APL McLaren HySpeed sneakers. The partnership, which started in August 2022, has now been expanded with three new colourways, Magenta/Pristine, Pristine/Tan/Midnight and a classic Black/White mix.
APL was set up in Los Angeles by Adam and Ryan Goldston in 2009. Blending high-tech materials, technologies and contemporary design has kept its performance footwear at the forefront of the luxe fitness boom.
APL’s teaming up with McLaren is intended to draw explicit parallels between technology and performance – both companies have been pioneers in their field, with McLaren one of the earliest adopters of carbon-fibre construction and APL developing ultra-light mid- and outsoles as well as integrated compression springs to give runners and athletes a dynamic boost.
APL McLaren HySpeed sneakers and their automotive design cues
The three new HySpeed colourways are directly inspired by McLaren’s own design team, from the vibrant magenta intended to signify the cars’ ‘dynamic performance and driving characteristics’, while the Pristine/Tan/Midnight mix takes ‘inspiration from McLaren interiors and the French Riviera’.
McLaren has always been pretty discriminating about its co-creators. Recently, the sports car maker has had a magnificent one-off collaboration with Hermès, as well as an ongoing partnership with Richard Mille. Other named partners include Bowers & Wilkins, which supplies audio systems for McLaren supercars, and luggage maker Tumi. The company’s current line-up includes the new McLaren Artura and McLaren GT, with production of the excellent 720S ending just last month.
‘Both McLaren and APL are leaders in their fields and are committed to pushing the boundaries of design and technology for enhanced performance, which makes this collaboration such a perfect fit,’ says McLaren Automotive’s chief sales and marketing officer George Biggs.
In a piece of unlikely cultural cross-pollination, the California-based Goldston twins claim they were ‘inspired by the “Wizards of Woking”‘, and that the new sneakers are an ‘homage that [brings] unique mixtures of texture and colour to the HySpeed range’.
2023 APL McLaren HySpeed, £545 / $450 / €619,95
athleticpropulsionlabs.com (opens in new tab), cars.mclaren.com (opens in new tab)
Also available at APL’s flagship store at The Grove in Los Angeles.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit in decadent style with Martell’s Assemblage du Lapin cognac
French cognac house Martell celebrates the Year of the Rabbit with a limited-edition cognac, L’Or de Jean Martell 1715 Assemblage du Lapin
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
Anthony Vaccarello brings Saint Laurent menswear home with Paris show at Bourse de Commerce – Pinault Collection
Under the rotunda of the Bourse de Commerce – Pinault Collection, transformed by Tadao Ando in 2021, Anthony Vaccarello brought Saint Laurent menswear to Paris with a collection of focus and clarity
By Jack Moss • Published
-
1970s-inspired camping installation named 'Best Tented Love'
Designers Madeleine Oltra and Angelo de Taisne's Sardine Sardine installation was inspired by camping in the south of France
By Rosa Bertoli • Published