For Valentine’s Day 2024, forget roses and try five new ways to share the love
On Valentine’s Day 2024, all you need is love, but a whole lot of fun can be just as meaningful
We’re reconsidering our options for Valentine’s Day 2024. When it comes to love, no one wants to be the grinch, least of all us. But there’s always something a tad awkward about Valentine’s Day and the pressure to be all red roses and champagne come 14 February. So, why not spin it into something a bit more enjoyable, like, just loving yourself, or embracing something that celebrates love in any way you choose? Here are our alternative suggestions for Valentine’s night fun:
Valentine’s Day 2024: all the fun without the flowers
Give raspberries, not roses
At this time of year, red hearts and roses come at you on all fronts. But what if we celebrated Valentine’s Day with red raspberries instead? If someone were to offer you a punnet of these enamelled-brass beauties by Loewe, you’d be three times delighted. Once, because they are funny, twice because they are ‘dice’ – so luck is on your side – and thrice because they are actually handbag charms to be hooked on to your favourite Loewe Puzzle bag. In short, a whole lot of joy in one.
£100, loewe.com and selfridges.com
Take to the skies not the beach
Perhaps a white-sand-fringed island with sun-flecked sea lapping gently ashore and people proposing all over the place is what you really desire in bleak mid-February, and who can blame you? But this enigmatic alternative, a shift from sea to sky, offers a sultrier take on nature's romantic side. The Dark Skies Festival takes place around the UK’s North York Moors every year, a renowned spot for star-gazing thanks to the particularly clear skies. That the area is an internationally recognised Dark Sky Reserve adds a luxury safari vibe, albeit that you'll possibly find it a touch colder than the Kenyan variety. But if it’s traditional romance you are after, visitors are encouraged to spend a night under the starry skies.
From 9 – 25 February 2024, darkskiesnationalparks.org.uk
Forget a red love heart, give a black one instead
If you haven’t come across Danish jewellery brand Elhanati, I’m more than happy to introduce you. Born in Copenhagen to Greek-Israeli parents, Orit Elhanati uses Middle-Eastern jewellery-making traditions such as hammering and dripping techniques to create seriously beautiful pieces that always offer a point of difference (and have featured in a Khaite X Elhanati collaboration). The Black ‘Orchid Dita’ necklace is a case in point: a heart-shaped spinel captured on a black, velvet ribbon, it’s an elegant dismissal of tired interpretations of love and a beguiling token of affection.
DKK6,250 (£716), elhanati.com
Don't dine à deux, throw a cheese party
Who doesn’t love cheese? London wine bar Frank’s got our memo and has decided to get together with someone new on 14 February, ditching its usual set-up to partner with Mons cheesemonger. The cheesy couple have jumped in with both feet, transforming the bar’s space – the lower-floor of restaurant Maison François – into an Alpine chalet for the night. As they point out, cheese can be messy, and gooey and fun, so what better way to celebrate Valentine's Day? Expect ‘liquid cheese, boiled potatoes, cornichons, Morteau sausage, sliced Jambon noir de Bigorre, salads and, of course, plenty of cornichons!’ We’re in love.
Frank's below Maison François, £20 per person, maisonfrancois.london
Diamond ring not your thing? Slip on a glittering slipper
It’s traditional to give and receive diamonds on Valentine’s Day. The bright, white gems are, after all, prized for their flaming presence and invincibility – they are the hardest mineral on earth and are said to be indestructible or, if you must, everlasting. But why put a ring on it when you can actually slip a dainty, crystal-embellished slipper on your loved-one's foot instead, Cinderella-style. These beautiful little toe-tappers – Khaite’s signature 'Marcy' sheer ballet flats set all a-glitter with crystals – point to everlasting appeal.
£840, matchesfashion.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Having worked as a journalist and editor for titles such as British Vogue, Vanity Fair and the Daily Telegraph, Caragh McKay became Wallpaper Watches & Jewellery Director in 2012, before branching out a few years later as an independent creative director in the luxury arena.
-
Miu Miu is launching beauty products in 2025
Miu Miu is partnering with L’Oréal Groupe for the creation, development, and distribution of a beauty line
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Sinta Tantra’s sculptures find a historic home at Pitzhanger Manor, UK
Sinta Tantra’s ‘The Light Club of Batavia’ exhibition at Pitzhanger Manor unites her large and small-scale works and explores the duality of beauty and colonialism
By Amah-Rose Abrams Published
-
Highlights from Stockholm Design Week 2024
At Stockholm Design Week 2024 (until 11 February), emerging designers and icons of Swedish heritage combine design's past and future
By Mary Cleary Published
-
Cocktails and canapés: recipes and tablescapes fizzing with style
Our showstopping cocktails and canapés for festive occasions will bring effervescence to any event
By Melina Keays - Entertaining Director Published
-
How to host a spooky and sophisticated dinner party this Halloween
Set the scene for some festive fun with these Halloween-ready designs from Dior, Loewe, and Lalique
By Mary Cleary Last updated