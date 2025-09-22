In Knightsbridge, London, The Berkeley hotel has paid tribute to the queen of cake, Marie Antoinette, with an exclusive menu focused on all things cake and cocktail. The new menu, ‘Cakes & Cocktails fit for a Queen’ coincides with the V&A exhibition ‘Marie Antionette Style' in South Kensington.

‘Cakes & Cocktails fit for a Queen’ at The Berkeley

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Berkely)

The menu is more than confectionary. The hotel partnered with shoe designer Manolo Blahnik, who designed the original pieces for Sofia Coppola’s 2006 biopic, Marie Antoinette. The limited edition menu will be hosted in The Berkeley Bar’s ‘Snug’ area. The pink-hued walls offer a dainty backdrop, covered in a mural of female faces with an array of expressions, by New York-based artist TM Davy.

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Berkely)

The menu is decadent, and inspired by the last queen of France. Marcello Cauda, The Berkeley’s bar manager, worked closely with Blahnik to create a concoction that includes the designer’s favourite flavours. Highlights include a take on Blahnik’s favourite drink, a martini. The aptly named ‘Manolo’s Martini’ is made with Grey Goose vodka, bergamot, beeswax, and orange blossom, honouring Marie Antoinette’s daily ritual of bathing in orange blossom scented water.

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Berkely)

‘La Reine Privée’ is a sweeter drink made with toffee vodka, pisco, apricot, white chocolate, orange, almond and ‘croissant air’, while ‘The Versailles Spritz’ with Grey Goose vodka, Provence rosé, Lillet Blanc, berry cordial, jasmine and coconut is a refreshing choice. ‘La Dauphine’s Garden’, which is also available as a mocktail, is a fusion of Bombay gin infused with rose, St Germain elderflower, violet, butterfly pea flower, and champagne. The menu is then paired with a selection of seasonal cakes and desserts.

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Berkely)

‘The Berkeley is a beacon of luxury in London, and I am delighted to celebrate our partnership with this exquisite collection of cakes and cocktails inspired by Marie Antoinette,’ says Blahnik. ‘It is a delicious way to bring her spirit of elegance, indulgence and creativity to life.’

Cakes & Cocktails fit for a Queen’ at The Berkeley with Manolo Blahnik is available from Friday 19th September 2025. Reservations can be made at the-berkeley.co.uk

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors