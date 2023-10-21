Midleton Very Rare fuse the very best of Irish and French craftsmanship

Irish Distillers have unveiled Midleton Very Rare Forêt de Tronçais in a momentous launch which consolidates the brand’s position as a major player on the global premium whisky stage.

This extraordinary spirit represents the peak of excellence and rarity in the world of Irish whiskey and displays a fusion of the very best of both Irish and French craftsmanship. Whilst upholding the proud heritage and artistry for which they are acclaimed, Midleton Distillery is always moving forward with exciting new ideas; The new release is the result of a visionary collaboration between Midelton Distillery and Taransaud cooperage, who are renowned for their expertise in making some of the finest casks in the world.

Bertrand Bouchez, Courtesy of Midleton Distillery Collection

Take a sip of Irish Distillers latest Midleton Very Rare edition

Kevin O'Gorman, Master Distiller at Midleton Distillery, comments : ‘We may have created 'the Pinnacle of Irish Whiskey' with Midleton Very Rare, but we are constantly driven by the desire to push boundaries and create something new. Midleton Very Rare Forêt de Tronçais represents our relentless pursuit of perfection and innovation while staying true to the unmistakable Midleton character and DNA, as we introduce some of the world’s finest oak to produce an outstanding and elegant Midleton expression.’

Jacquelin de Pracomtal, Vice President at Taransaud

The character and flavour of whiskey owes a crucial debt to the cask in which it is matured, and the careful sourcing and selection of these casks is an intrinsic part of the whiskey making process. The Midleton Very Rare Forêt de Tronçais story began in 2017 when O’Gorman and his team travelled to France in search of the perfect cask to complement their portfolio of exceptional whiskeys. They explored the historic Tronçais forest in central France, (established in the 1600s to sustainably supply oak for shipbuilding - it continues to be managed with the utmost respect for the environment). Here they discovered the rare T5 cask, made by Taransaud, and highly sought after for its outstanding quality and the distinct characteristics of the Tronçais oak. The unique aromas, flavours and tannins of this fine, tightly grained wood are delicately carried into the whiskey during maturation. When Kevin O’Gorman encountered the T5 cask he realised that it would make an exquisite match with the elegant Midleton spirit and determined that a great Midleton Very Rare whiskey would be created within its precious French oak.

Bertrand Bouchez, Courtesy of Midleton Distillery Collection

O’Gorman selected a batch of very special Midleton single grain and single pot still whiskeys that had initially matured over decades spanning the 1980s-2000s in American bourbon barrels. These were skilfully blended and placed in T5 casks for final maturation while carefully monitored under O’Gormans expert eye. After three years, the combination of grain and pot still distillate styles, subtly influenced by the Tronçais oak, resulted in a nuanced, silky textured whiskey that offers notes of poached pears, caramelised apples, and honeycomb.

Kevin O'Gorman of Midleton Very Rare

Jacquelin de Pracomtal, Vice President at Taransaud says, ‘We are immensely proud to be part of this historic collaboration that showcases the utmost rarity and excellence in both Irish whiskey and French coopering. Our dedication is reflected in each T5 oak cask that was used to infuse the whiskey with its distinct characteristics. We love to collaborate with the finest brands in their field and the Midleton Very Rare Forêt de Tronçais embodies exclusivity and our ‘par excellence’ approach to our craft. We are honoured to have contributed to its creation.’

Bertrand Bouchez, Courtesy of Midleton Distillery Collection

Midleton Very Rare Forêt de Tronçais is beautifully presented in a striking bottle hued in the Midleton duck egg blue, and a cabinet hand-crafted from Tronçais forest oak. The whiskey is bottled at 48%, and will be released in yearly editions, subject to the availability of this rare liquid and oak combination as the years progress.