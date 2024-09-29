Yes chef! Take a seat at the chef’s table for Claridge’s decadent new supper series
Claridge’s presents a new supper series with The Good Food Guide, inviting top chefs from across the British Isles to take over the kitchen for one night only
The timeless charm and glamour of Claridge’s, in the heart of London's Mayfair, is the backdrop to a new Kitchen Supper Series that offers diners front-row seats at the chef's table. In collaboration with The Good Food Guide, the supper series will see top chefs from across the British Isles each take over Claridge’s kitchen for one night only.
Take a seat at the chef’s table
The first of the six-part series took place on 25 September and was hosted by Claridge’s own culinary director Simon Attridge. Wallpaper* was there to get a flavour of the series to come.
Upon arrival, we were escorted through the afternoon tea foyer, then took a swift right turn through to the kitchen, carefully veering around the maze of polished stainless steel countertops amid the efficiently organised bustle of culinary preparation, and heading downstairs. Here, in L’Epicerie, a wide open kitchen area, a long table took centre stage, adorned with flowers and elegant tablescaping to reflect the menu.
The dining experience was a Claridge’s masterclass. Crispy duck bonbons were followed by delicately seared scallop in yuzu, carrot and lemon balm, and a lobster risotto with a fennel bisque – and that was just the start. Venison with blackberries and teriyaki beef followed, as soft as the butter that accompanies the fresh focaccia and sourdough. An avocado hazelnut truffle bridged the gap between sweet and savoury, a perfect transition into dessert: a chocolate fondant with salted caramel, shortbread and vanilla. However, would it be a true Claridge's meal without a few delicate afternoon-tea delights? A dainty canopy of mille-feuille rounded off the occasion, accompanied by a perfectly brewed cup of tea. Diners, belts loosened and feeling extremely grateful, offered up a round of applause to Attridge for the marvellous feast. His response was to ask, ‘Do you think this was enough food?’
The supper series is set to be full of creative flexibility, with each evening tailored to the featured chef’s own restaurant, while also intertwining with Claridge’s distinct style. Following Attridge will be Gareth Ward from Ynyshir restaurant in Wales; Sam Carter from Restaurant Twenty Two in Cambridge; Hrishikesh Desai from Farlam Hall in Cumbria; Roberta Hall McCarron from The Little Chartroom in Edinburgh; and Elly Wentworth from The Angel in Dartmouth. Each will craft their own menu for 14 guests in L’Epicerie.
After launching the series, Attridge said, ‘L’Epicerie is at the beating heart of the kitchen here at Claridge’s and we are proud to introduce these suppers to showcase the best of culinary talent across the UK. Working alongside the distinguished network of The Good Food Guide, we look forward to exploring alternative and innovative menus and produce, whilst of course celebrating the timeless tradition of the hotel.’
To register interest in the supper series find out more information at claridges.co.uk
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
