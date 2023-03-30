Buccellati revisits fruitful Venini collaboration for Milan Design Week 2023

Discover the Wallpaper* guide to Salone del Mobile 2023 and Milan Design Week (opens in new tab)

To celebrate Milan Design Week 2023, heritage Italian jewellery brand Buccellati is revisiting one of its most noteworthy collaborations. The Buccellati and Venini capsule collection was first launched in 2016 as a playful marriage of the brand’s most defining talents, which is to say, Buccellati’s finely rendered silver and Venini’s diaphanous hand-blown glass.

Buccellati and Venini ‘Rosso Maraviglia’

(Image credit: Photography: Mattia Parodi. Set design: Stilema Studio)

The reissued ‘Rosso Maraviglia’ collection once again features Venini’s striking, tissue-like vase with a harvest of silver Buccellati fruit beneath, which is complemented by Buccellati silver plates and botanical centrepieces, as well as glass fruit table pieces – a green-apple jam jar, a lemon placeholder, a pumpkin centrepiece – all topped with silver accents.

At Milan Design Week 2023, Buccellati will celebrate the ‘Rosso Maraviglia’ collection with an exhibition curated by Federica Sala, on the roof terrace of its headquarters, a building originally designed by Piero Portaluppi. Multidisciplinary studio AMDL Circle and architect Michele De Lucchi have installed a ‘modern pantheon’ over the terrace by crafting a red dome, that you can step inside, with a perforated structure inspired by the shape of diamond cuts.

‘For Maison Buccellati, it is crucial to strengthen its bond with the city, relating to it and therefore to its buildings,’ says CEO Gianluca Brozzetti. ‘We wanted to take this opportunity, in the moment of the year in which Milan becomes more beautiful, to make the historic and already pioneering Portaluppi Terrace the representative symbol of a future inextricably linked to the past.’

(Image credit: Photography: Mattia Parodi. Set design: Stilema Studio)

Inside the dome, visitors will find a botanical installation created by landscape artist Lily Kwong filled with real-life echoes of Buccellati and Venini decorative fruit.

The team behind the Buccellati Milan Design Week 2023 exhibition, including architect Michele De Lucci (left) and curator Federica Sala (second left) (Image credit: Silvia Rivoltella)

The exhibition can be visited at Buccellati’s Via Brisa 5 headquarters from the 19 to 23 April.

buccellati.com (opens in new tab)