‘Tuscany’ chaise longue by Naoto Fukasawa for Molteni & C is inspired by the Italian countryside
The ‘Tuscany’ chaise longue by Naoto Fukasawa for Molteni & C is among our Salone del Mobile 2023 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April
Discover the Wallpaper* guide to Salone del Mobile 2023 and Milan Design Week
For his debut offering for Molteni & C, Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa has taken stylistic cues from his own heritage and merged it with shapes inspired by the Italian furniture brand’s native landscape to create the ‘Tuscany’ chaise lounge.
With its undulations reminiscent of the region’s rolling hills, the lounger was designed, says Fukasawa, ‘so that you can lie on it and doze off while gazing at the hills in the distance. The soft and ergonomic cushions conform easily to the contours of your body.’
The lounger’s structure has been expertly moulded to follow the natural lines of the body, its fluid silhouette presenting a form that is both visually harmonious and deeply relaxing. The smooth, rounded legs are made from solid wood and are connected by a metal H-frame, providing a sturdy yet stylish base for the chaise longue, which is available in two versions: eucalyptus with satin brass or Sunrise oak with stainless steel.
Six square cushions, which are available in materials from Molteni & C’s textile collection and are connected to one another by carefully hidden zippers, form an articulated whole that neatly hugs the structure.
Meanwhile, a rounded headrest moves independently and is balanced by a metal dowel held by adjustable straps to hold it in place. ‘Tuscany’ embodies the idea of comfort, seamlessly blending form and function to create a piece that captures the finest traits of both Japanese and Italian aesthetics.
As part of Molteni & C's new offering is also an armchair by Fukasawa and new designs by the company's creative director Vincent Van Duysen.
Salone del Mobile, Fiera Milano Rho, Hall 4, Stand B06
Molteni & C, Corso Europa, 2, Milan
molteni.it (opens in new tab)
naotofukasawa.com (opens in new tab)
Look out for more May 2023 issue of Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April, for more Salone del Mobile previews.
