True to Type is a new Korean furniture brand for future generations

When we last caught up with Korean designer Jinsik Kim (who had been selected by Nendo as one of 25 creative leaders of the future on the occasion of Wallpaper's 25th anniversary), he told us he was working on a new brand that would 'create an intersection of five senses through objects and space. With simple details, we try to connect the past and the present and find a simple expressionist aesthetic.'

Fast-forward two years, and he is launching True to Type, a brand created to explore craftsmanship and aesthetic purity through furniture and objects.

'The Monille is a sculptural mirror that gives the impression of an elongated metal mass protruding from the wall. Derived from Latin, meaning “necklace” or “jewel,” the Monile is designed with a pendant necklace-like shape by creating holes in a mirror made of highly reflective super mirror stainless steel material' (Image credit: Bahc Shinyoung)

'True to Type has centred its focus on the subtle interplay of materials, their inherent purity, and masterful craftsmanship, with a keen emphasis on sensibility,' says Kim. 'It delves into the question of how objects can intricately impact human emotions, blurring the lines between art pieces and everyday objects by astutely exploring the sensory aspects that seamlessly unite visual and tactile experiences.'

The inaugural collection includes angular chairs and stools, boxy side tables, a sophisticated folding screen a series of essential sculptural mirrors, as well as aluminium storage boxes and trays. Simplicity and honest craftsmanship are at the core of the series, each piece defined by an essential silhouette and tactility.

'The Chiaro is a screen that considers the relationship between light and shadow to create a rich sense of emotion in space. Its name is derived from the art term Chiaroscuro, which represents the contrast between light and dark. The long perforated pattern on its square surface is inspired by the play of light that occurs when sunlight shines through clouds' (Image credit: Bahc Shinyoung)

'While acknowledging the prevailing trend of modern design that places a significant emphasis on functionality and rationality, True to Type also warmly embraces cultural heritage and the evolving zeitgeist,' adds Kim. 'As a brand in the furniture and lifestyle sector, it aspires to be the next generation, with the overarching goal of rekindling the essence of humanity and championing an inspiring ethos.'

truetotype.co