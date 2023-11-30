True to Type is a new Korean furniture brand for future generations
Seoul-based Jinsik Kim launches True to Type to explore craftsmanship and aesthetic purity through furniture and objects
When we last caught up with Korean designer Jinsik Kim (who had been selected by Nendo as one of 25 creative leaders of the future on the occasion of Wallpaper's 25th anniversary), he told us he was working on a new brand that would 'create an intersection of five senses through objects and space. With simple details, we try to connect the past and the present and find a simple expressionist aesthetic.'
Fast-forward two years, and he is launching True to Type, a brand created to explore craftsmanship and aesthetic purity through furniture and objects.
'True to Type has centred its focus on the subtle interplay of materials, their inherent purity, and masterful craftsmanship, with a keen emphasis on sensibility,' says Kim. 'It delves into the question of how objects can intricately impact human emotions, blurring the lines between art pieces and everyday objects by astutely exploring the sensory aspects that seamlessly unite visual and tactile experiences.'
The inaugural collection includes angular chairs and stools, boxy side tables, a sophisticated folding screen a series of essential sculptural mirrors, as well as aluminium storage boxes and trays. Simplicity and honest craftsmanship are at the core of the series, each piece defined by an essential silhouette and tactility.
'While acknowledging the prevailing trend of modern design that places a significant emphasis on functionality and rationality, True to Type also warmly embraces cultural heritage and the evolving zeitgeist,' adds Kim. 'As a brand in the furniture and lifestyle sector, it aspires to be the next generation, with the overarching goal of rekindling the essence of humanity and championing an inspiring ethos.'
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
