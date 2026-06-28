The boundaries between fashion, art and design can be blurry ones so it was no surprise when the Triennale Milano launched its own department dedicated to fashion in 2024, overseen by Luca Stoppini and former Wallpaper* Milan Editor Marco Sammicheli.

Established to research, archive and curate all things fashion-related, exploring the role it plays in the design world and promoting it in dialogue with schools and universities, the department’s latest project is a rethink of the Triennale’s uniforms in four key areas: for the cultural mediators who welcome visitors; for the security staff; for the team at Voce, the venue dedicated to music and sound; and for the staff at the two restaurants, Cucina and Terrazza.

(Image credit: Stefano Galuzzi)

To develop the creative side of the project, the Triennale brought on board former creative Gucci, Valentino and Tod’s creative director Alessandra Facchinetti, who took inspiration from workwear and the Bauhaus movement to develop a versatile, cross-functional design that fosters a sense of belonging, comfort and style.

‘My concept goes beyond that of traditional uniforms, which often lack identity and fail to create a cohesive image, in favour of a collection of garments and accessories aligned with the institution’s vision and values,’ says Facchinetti. ‘A uniform should not only identify the wearer, but also represent and strengthen the institution itself, striking a balance between function, practicality and aesthetics in a language that moves beyond role and becomes an everyday style code. The uniform serves as a visual and tangible expression of the museum’s identity, a recognisable and meaningful element that engages visitors and enhances their experience in shared spaces.’

‘A uniform should strike a balance between function, practicality and aesthetics in a language that moves beyond role and becomes an everyday style code’ Alessandra Facchinetti

Facchinetti chose to reflect on the very concept of the uniform, reinterpreting it to ensure recognisability without reducing it to a flat or generic design. Drawing on the geometric forms of the Triennale’s architecture, the visual identity of Cucina, with its Bauhaus-inspired graphic references, and the refined folding techniques found in traditional Italian table linens, the creative process gave rise to a distinctive signature triangular pleat that becomes the root of the uniform collection, appearing in pockets or on aprons.

(Image credit: Stefano Galuzzi)

The uniforms’ colour palette, meanwhile, nods to the tones of the Palazzo dell’Arte, the Triennale’s headquarters, ranging from the greys of the marble to the greens of the travertine. A burgundy vest was designed for the cultural mediators, with a colourful patch, in shades such as lime green and lilac, which can be attached to the pocket to identify different staff roles. Security staff uniforms are grey, as are those for Voce, though these also feature a fluorescent green print of the deconstructed Voce logo. The palette for Cucina is dominated by travertine green, paired with pearl grey, while Terrazza is dark brown, complemented by a warmer shade of grey. There are also separate designs for the catering and garden services.

(Image credit: Stefano Galuzzi)

The development and production of the uniforms was entrusted to Older Studio, the Danish-Italian company that specialises in forward-thinking uniform design. It translated the creative brief into the final product, overseeing the entire process from pattern making and prototyping to material sourcing and management of a fully sustainable supply chain. All materials used for the uniforms are woven and sourced in Italy, while each garment is produced in Europe and shipped in compostable packaging.

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triennale.org

(Image credit: Stefano Galuzzi)