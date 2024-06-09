‘Fat, round, and cuddly’: Tom Dixon’s new office chair is the perfect candidate for a hybrid of work and pleasure
Tom Dixon releases the latest addition to his ‘Fat’ collection with ‘Fat Work’, an office chair which unites form, functionality and comfort to a place of work
Tom Dixon, a solid candidate to be dubbed the godfather of British design, unveils the latest addition to ‘Fat’, his upholstery chair collection. Venturing into the office space, ‘Fat Work’ is Dixon’s answer to delivering a chair which provides a rounded cosy comfort in conference rooms to at home studies. In Dixon’s signature style the latest addition provides both character and functionality within the office space.
Tom Dixon presents 'Fat Work'
Fat Work was born from the isolation of the pandemic. Dixon, bored of bland and uncomfortable traditional office chairs, wanted to embark on a creative journey which raised the bar for office furniture staples. Drawing inspiration from the foundations of his ‘Fat’ collection, a series of chairs which are ‘fat, round, and cuddly’, the new office chair features a perfect sphered cushion, and curved backrests. The standout quality is the thickness of the upholstery, which is polished with minimal detailing, highlighting Dixon’s signature style of form and functionality.
‘The new blurred landscape that we now inhabit of hybrid work and pleasure demands furnishings that match our increasingly flexible and unpredictable lifestyles,’ explained Dixon. ‘Fat Work’ is a response to these recent readjustments where the home has been redefined as a place to work, to zoom and to learn. Where workplaces seek to reject a clinical and technological environment in favour of softer aesthetics and comfort.
'We wanted to create a chair stripped of engineered aesthetics with increased plushness and domesticity and so we developed ‘Fat Work’. A chair for conference rooms and breakout spaces, home offices or modern dining, that swivels and rolls and lifts with great posture and poise,' adds Dixon 'We think Fat Work is the perfect candidate for this job description.’
With over 200 colourways and fabrics ‘Fat Work’ can be tailored to any space, and will be available to buy globally in September.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
-
Discover Third Space, a multifunctional hub in the heart of Rajasthan
Third Space by Studio Saar is a multifunctional creative and learning hub in the heart of Rajasthan, uniting the community through ‘openness, accessibility, and inclusivity’
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
In Japan, Weekend Max Mara’s ‘Pasticcino’ bag is transformed with local craft
The third leg of Weekend Max Mara’s ‘Pasticcino’ bag tour touches down in Kyoto, Japan, where the country’s craft heritage inspires a bounty of riches
By Jack Moss Published
-
Eco-park Ciénaga de Mallorquín protects fragile mangroves and the beauty of Colombian wildlife
Ciénaga de Mallorquín is a collaboration between Francisco Ricardo (of Barranquilla-based DEB) and Giancarlo Mazzanti (of Bogotá-based Equipo Mazzanti), to protect and preserve Colombian flora and fauna
By Beth Broome Published