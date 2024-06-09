‘Fat, round, and cuddly’: Tom Dixon’s new office chair is the perfect candidate for a hybrid of work and pleasure

Tom Dixon, a solid candidate to be dubbed the godfather of British design, unveils the latest addition to ‘Fat’, his upholstery chair collection. Venturing into the office space, ‘Fat Work’ is Dixon’s answer to delivering a chair which provides a rounded cosy comfort in conference rooms to at home studies. In Dixon’s signature style the latest addition provides both character and functionality within the office space.

Tom Dixon presents 'Fat Work'

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tom DIxon)

Fat Work was born from the isolation of the pandemic. Dixon, bored of bland and uncomfortable traditional office chairs, wanted to embark on a creative journey which raised the bar for office furniture staples. Drawing inspiration from the foundations of his ‘Fat’ collection, a series of chairs which are ‘fat, round, and cuddly’, the new office chair features a perfect sphered cushion, and curved backrests. The standout quality is the thickness of the upholstery, which is polished with minimal detailing, highlighting Dixon’s signature style of form and functionality.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tom DIxon)

‘The new blurred landscape that we now inhabit of hybrid work and pleasure demands furnishings that match our increasingly flexible and unpredictable lifestyles,’ explained Dixon. ‘Fat Work’ is a response to these recent readjustments where the home has been redefined as a place to work, to zoom and to learn. Where workplaces seek to reject a clinical and technological environment in favour of softer aesthetics and comfort.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tom DIxon)

'We wanted to create a chair stripped of engineered aesthetics with increased plushness and domesticity and so we developed ‘Fat Work’. A chair for conference rooms and breakout spaces, home offices or modern dining, that swivels and rolls and lifts with great posture and poise,' adds Dixon 'We think Fat Work is the perfect candidate for this job description.’

With over 200 colourways and fabrics ‘Fat Work’ can be tailored to any space, and will be available to buy globally in September.

tomdixon.net



(Image credit: Courtesy of Tom DIxon)