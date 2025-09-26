How do you define timeless design?
We explore furniture, lighting and objects that demonstrate a commitment to longevity: design pieces both classic and contemporary that will stand the test of time
Many a designer will proudly state that their latest creation is timeless. We roll our eyes because claiming longevity before time has had its say is highfalutin. Beauty may belong in the eye of the beholder, but timelessness is born in the sands of, well, time.
Defining timelessness in design is rather futile. It asks us to suspend subjective feelings and subscribe instead to a universal set of principles that underscore ‘good design’, defying time, technology, trend or taste. Timelessness is, by its nature, elusive. As an overused descriptor, it teeters on the brink of obsoletion, heading down the same rubbish chute as iconic, sustainable, classic and authentic.
Hold the lid though. Beyond the hollow bombast of the word ‘timelessness’, the qualities of designing for the long-term are precisely what we need to strive for and celebrate. Call us pedantic about semantics, but if we replaced the offending word with some of its adjacent terms – circular, renewable, repairable, dismountable, adaptable, regenerative – then timelessness becomes literal, laudable and perhaps even accurate.
The longer we spend grappling with the impossibility of design being anything other than extractive, the more we settle on endurance as its only viable claim of responsibility. With this in mind, timeless should describe the process and the system of design, not the product.
These images feature our selection of furniture, lighting, objects and materials that in their own ways demonstrate a commitment to longevity. Some are defiantly innovative; some are reissued; some have in-built lifetime repair guarantees from their manufacturers; some are eternally adaptable or reconfigurable. Old or new, we feel confident claiming that each has and will stand up to the test of time. Though time itself will be the judge of that.
This article appears in the October 2025 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print and on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Hugo is a design critic, curator and the co-founder of Bard, a gallery in Edinburgh dedicated to Scottish design and craft. A long-serving member of the Wallpaper* family, he has also been the design editor at Monocle and the brand director at Studioilse, Ilse Crawford's multi-faceted design studio. Today, Hugo wields his pen and opinions for a broad swathe of publications and panels. He has twice curated both the Object section of MIART (the Milan Contemporary Art Fair) and the Harewood House Biennial. He consults as a strategist and writer for clients ranging from Airbnb to Vitra, Ikea to Instagram, Erdem to The Goldsmith's Company. Hugo recently returned to the Wallpaper* fold to cover the parental leave of Rosa Bertoli as global design director, and is now serving as its design critic.
