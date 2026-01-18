Three Sixty West is a new Mumbai residence which balances rich textures and cultural roots. The project was designed by Belgian architect Dieter Vander Velpen, who designed the layout of the 16,000 sq ft full-floor space.

Inside Three Sixty Degree West, a skyrise Mumbai apartment

(Image credit: Patricia Goijens)

The aim of the project was to create an effortless transition from the expansive space of luxury estates in India to seamlessly integrate with urban living, without compromise on comfort or privacy.

When the elevator doors open on the 45th floor, visitors are ushered down a foyer conceived like an art gallery, with artworks including the Harsha Durugadda sculpture, while Christophe Delcourt’s Teo Console helps to draw the eye towards the expansive skyline. The apartment, designed for a multigenerational family, balances vast entertaining areas with intimate corners.

(Image credit: Patricia Goijens)

(Image credit: Patricia Goijens)

Wooden claustra envelop the living room in a warm toned cocoon, balancing a mid century touch to the contemporary space. This is coupled with pieces like a De Sede armchair, Atelier Pendhapa coffee tables, and a Nova Chandelier from Schwung in the family dining room.

Materiality is at the epicentre of the design. This varies from European oak floors, walnut veneers, limestone accents and bronze detailing, to the Calacatta Viola marble fireplace, and bespoke cabinetry. Indoor-outdoor living also makes a playful appearance with indoor gardens and retractable windows to allow light and greenery to flow into the home.

(Image credit: Patricia Goijens)

(Image credit: Patricia Goijens)

The residence features two primary suites, each offering its own design identity — one is wrapped in green onyx with a sculptural tub set in front of full-height windows. Venturing deeper into the residence and beyond the private quarters, visitors can find the secondary bedrooms, family kitchen, media room, spa, gym and staff living areas.

The apartment's entirety was designed with Vastu principles in mind. An ancient Indian architectural science, it focuses on creating harmony by balancing the elements with natural directions for positive energy flow. For example, the primary bedrooms are found to the southwest, and the kitchen to the southeast.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The earthy colour palette of rich reds, and deep browns and greens ties the design together, further highlighting the interior’s elegant interplay of scale, texture and movement.