A restored 1950s Rome theatre raises its curtain in collaboration with Poltrona Frau

Teatro della Cometa was given a refresh by architect Fabio Tudisco, with new seating by Poltrona Frau to accommodate contemporary viewing

Teatro della Cometa, Rome, featuring red seating by Poltrona Frau
Inside Teatro della Cometa, Rome
(Image credit: Laura Siacovelli)
By
published
in News

After five years of closure, architect Fabio Tudisco in collaboration with Poltrona Frau have unveiled the freshly restored Teatro della Cometa, a historic theatre in the heart of Rome. The Italian luxury furniture company worked closely with the architect to refurbish the space with decadent seating that nods to its storied past, while adapting the space for contemporary viewing.

Inside Teatro della Cometa

Poltrona Frau_Teatro Della Cometa_Interiors_Stage_Ph.Laura Siacovelli

(Image credit: Laura Siacovelli)

The theatre was originally designed in 1958 by architect Tomaso Buzzi and Countess Anna Laetitia ‘Mimì’ Pecci Blunt. Now the theatre has lifted the curtain on its new visual identity by Studio Sonnoli, reflecting its diverse offering and contemporary approach to musical performance.

For the interiors, Tudisco worked alongside Poltrona Frau’s Custom Interiors branch, specialising in designing and producing custom seating specifically for shared spaces such as auditoriums, performance venues and hospitality establishments.

a Sketch by Tommaso Buzzi of Teatro della cometa, rome

A 1950s sketch of Teatro della Cometa by Tommaso Buzzi

(Image credit: Sketch by Tommaso Buzzi)

Wanting to reclaim the building’s original beauty and functionality, Poltrona Frau worked on a solution that was inspired by its own ‘TLT’ model (a seating plan originally designed for historic theatre settings), which was expertly tweaked to accommodate the theatre's distinct layout.

Mim&amp;igrave; Pecci Blunt on stage at the Teatro Della Cometa &amp;ndash; Rome, 1960 Photo by Slim Aarons_Getty Images (1)

Mimì Pecci Blunt on stage at the Teatro della Cometa

(Image credit: Slim Aarons)

Across the stalls and two balconies, three different seat heights were implemented, positioned in a way to give every viewer optimal sightlines. Each armchair was designed to match the building’s original 1950s interiors, while the inclination of the seats and backrests were set to enhance visibility and performance.

The chairs were upholstered in lavishly rich red Rubelli fabrics, injecting elegance and old-world opulence.

Poltrona Frau_Teatro Della Cometa_Interiors_Stage_Ph.Laura SiacovelliPoltrona Frau_Teatro Della Cometa_Interiors_Stage_Ph.Laura Siacovelli

(Image credit: Laura Siacovelli)

‘It is a privilege for us to contribute to the restoration of Teatro della Cometa,’ says Nicola Coropulis, CEO of Poltrona Frau. ‘Through our Custom Interiors Business Unit, we collaborate on some of the world’s most distinguished auditoriums and theatres, yet contributing to the rebirth of such a historic Roman landmark holds a truly special significance. This project reflects Poltrona Frau’s ability to unite craftsmanship and technical innovation, bringing new life, value, and beauty to a symbolic place of Italian culture.’

Cecil and Mim&amp;igrave; Pecci Blunt at the premiere of the opera &amp;ldquo;I Capricci di Marianna&amp;rdquo; &amp;ndash; Rome, 1958

Cecil Blunt and Mimì Pecci Blunt at the premiere of the opera I Capricci di Marianna, Rome, 1958

(Image credit: Teatro Della Cometa Archive)
Tianna Williams
Staff Writer

Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.

Latest