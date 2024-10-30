Brew were always on my mind: Pet Shop Boys release new tea set

Pet Shop Boys Since 1984 x Duchess China - YouTube Watch On

Pet Shop Boys have announced that they will release a special PSB-themed tea set. The products are the first to be launched as part of the new ‘Pet Shop Boys since 1984’ range to commemorate 40 years since the release of the duo’s debut single – the original version of ‘West End girls’, which first hit shelves in April 1984.

The duo have partnered with long-term collaborator Mark Farrow – the man behind many past Pet Shop Boys tour and sleeve visuals – to design the quintessentially British bespoke fine bone china tea set, which has been manufactured by Duchess China in Stoke-on-Trent.

The limited-edition collection features a tea pot, cups and saucers, milk jug and sugar bowl – all in classic royal blue and white, and packaged in a bespoke box in a variety of sets with prices starting at £200.

The sets go on sale from 20 November 2024 and are available to pre-order now .

Established in 1888, Duchess China uses the same traditional processes it has followed for 135 years. Each piece is hand-finished and decorated and each set comes with a product booklet and certificate of authenticity.

More ‘Pet Shop Boys since 1984’ products, including clothing, will be released in the coming months.

Pet Shop Boys released their 15th album, Nonetheless, in April. The record includes the singles ‘Loneliness’, ‘Dancing star’, ‘A new bohemia’ and ‘Feel’ and reached Number 2 in the UK album chart in its first week of release – their highest-charting studio album since 1993.

Continuing the celebrations, a special expanded edition of the album will be released on 22 November, featuring the full record, four new bonus songs and the original demo versions of all the tracks on the album. It can be pre-ordered now.