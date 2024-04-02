Giorgetti’s ‘Liz’ furniture collection is all about curvaceous fun

The ‘Giorgetti style’ is all about products with personality, and the brand’s eclectic catalogue is full of unique and original designs, from perfectly balanced Murano glass chandeliers and flower-shaped ceramic scent diffusers to monolithic kitchens. Joining them this year is the curvy, fun bunch that is the ‘Liz’ collection by Silvia Musetti, a Milan-based artist and designer who worked with Alessandro La Spada before setting up her own studio.

‘The collection stems from the intention to create harmonious and soft objects that enhance the concept of 'insert’,’ explains Musetti of her debut designs for Giorgetti. ‘The various elements that make up the “Liz” bench, console and valet fit into each other, giving a sense of continuity and visual balance; the cylinder is the trait d’union of the collection.’

Silvia Musetti's 'Liz' collection for Giorgetti

Two columns of different heights, in walnut and leather, form the valet, an elegant antidote to crumpled clothes. The sculptural design features an onyx top which can be backlit by an optional, foot-activated sensor. The graphic trouser bar is clad in non-slip leather, while the metal hanger boasts a pewter finish.

Meanwhile, the bench and console combine two cylinders of different diameters and materials (Canaletto walnut, fabric and leather) with two contrasting pill-shaped tops. There are plenty of lovely details here, including the perfectly proportioned pill-shaped seat cushion and leather mat, hidden storage, as well as the protruding top of the wood-clad cylinders, which pierce the seat and table top to form handy trinket bowls for keys or jewellery.

As for the name of the graceful, perfectly poised collection, it pays homage to elegant women such as Queen Elizabeth I, Liz Taylor and Liz Rosenberg, who contributed significantly to their respective industries and society in general.

